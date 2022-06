(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed two bills and several lines of another as part of what he said is his ongoing commitment to fiscal stewardship. The bills in question were passed by the legislature during the regular session earlier this year. As the bills are sent to the governor for his consideration, he said he's been going through them to exercise his line-item veto authority.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO