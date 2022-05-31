Weekend Celebration w/ Tony Starlight & The All-star Horns | Sinatra by Starlight & The Tony Starlight Variety Show

Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members - a new offering at the Reser.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts announced the start of its first full season, which kicks off this fall. The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet. "We are excited to build on the success of this spring's Grand Opening, and welcome these 'must see' artists to Beaverton," said Executive Director Chris...

