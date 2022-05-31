ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NFL star RB Jay Ajayi receives big insurance settlement years after serious injury

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Ajayi was once considered one of the best young running backs in football, but his career fizzled out after he tore his ACL in 2018. The former Miami Dolphins star has been trying for years to collect an insurance policy related to the injury, and he finally succeeded....

www.yardbarker.com

Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Erica Donald, Aaron Donald’s Wife with Deeper Rams Connections

Aaron Donald has floated the idea of retiring from the NFL after signing with Kanye West’s sports agency. He stated that the decision is taken with consideration to his family, which has also turned the spotlight on them. Now, Los Angeles Rams fans want to know more about Aaron Donald’s wife, Erica Donald, as they keep details about their family under wraps. Erica is well-versed with the NFL life and is more than just a WAG in the Rams community. We reveal more about her prolific background in this Erica Donald wiki.
NFL
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills Suspension News

The Buffalo Bills' linebacker room took a bit of a hit this Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, veteran linebacker Andre Smith has received a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. He's being suspended for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Smith, a former seventh-round pick out...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Packers Named as Likely Destination For Unhappy Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers are a possible destination for many big name wide receivers given the right circumstance. After the departures of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and E.Q. St. Brown, brining in a true number one wide receiver can’t be ruled out. The Packers drafted three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft in response to this off-season. Rookie wide receivers rarely contribute in meaningful ways however.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Buccaneers Backup Quarterback Reacts To Tom Brady's Decision

Kyle Trask doesn't seem super upset that Tom Brady came back out of retirement. Obviously, he won't publicly bash arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, but he understands that this is the business in the NFL. “He had his own situation and he made whatever decision he felt was...
NFL
The Spun

FOX Announces No. 1 Broadcasting Team: NFL World Reacts

On Tuesday, FOX Sports officially unveiled its lead broadcast team for the 2022 NFL season. Kevin Burkhardt will be taking over as FOX's top play-by-play broadcaster. He'll have large shoes to fill considering he's replacing Joe Buck. Joining Burkhardt in the booth is former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. He's...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO

