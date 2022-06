(The Center Square) – Some Illinois residents could receive a check as part of a settlement in a class action lawsuit against Google. The lawsuit, which is similar to the one settled recently with Facebook, claimed the company violated the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act with the Google Photos app. According to plaintiffs, the social media platform illegally used facial recognition data, gathered without consent, to prompt users to tag their friends in photos.

