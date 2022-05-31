ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Voters have OK’d three ballot initiatives in state history. Now, lawmakers have written all into law.

By Mississippi Today, Bobby Harrison
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7i1F_0fw1Zu3n00

All three of the citizen-sponsored ballot initiatives that have been ratified by Mississippi voters have since been approved by state lawmakers, ensuring the laws cannot be struck down as a result of a landmark May 2021 Supreme Court ruling that ended the initiative process.

Since voters approved the now-defunct initiative process in 1992, just three initiatives have made it all the way through the process to gain the approval of voters. They are:

  • A photo identification requirement to vote.
  • The legalization of medical marijuana.
  • A prohibition on the government taking private property for the use of another private entity.

Late in the 2022 session, the Legislature approved and Gov. Tate Reeves signed into law a bill that has the practical effect of preventing the taking of private property by the government for the use of another private entity.

The bill placed in state law essentially the same language approved by voters in 2011 after the Farm Bureau Federation raised enough signatures through the initiative process to place the issue on the ballot.

The reason Farm Bureau and others supported the Legislature passing the eminent domain bill is the May 2021 Supreme Court decision saying the state’s initiative process was invalid.

READ MORE: Mississippi Supreme Court rules ballot initiative process unconstitutional

That Supreme Court decision came after voters in November 2020 approved an initiative legalizing medical marijuana. But the medical marijuana initiative process was struck down by the Supreme Court in May 2021 at the same time the entire initiative process was ruled invalid. Earlier, in the 2021 session, a bill was passed and signed into the law to enact a medical marijuana program.

The Supreme Court struck down the medical marijuana initiative and the entire initiative process because the process required the mandated number of signatures to place an issue on the ballot be gathered equally from the five congressional districts as they existed in 1990. The state lost a congressional seat in 2000.

Some feared that because the initiative process had been struck down by the Supreme Court, a future court ruling also could invalidate the eminent domain initiative. The bill passed during the 2022 session alleviates those concerns.

Voters in 2011 also approved an initiative requiring a government-issued photo identification to vote. Voter ID was not viewed as being in jeopardy because of the May 2021 Supreme Court ruling since it was approved by the Legislature after it was approved by voters in 2011.

While all three initiatives are now safe through action of the Legislature in spite of the Supreme Court ruling, the state no longer has an initiative process. The Legislature could not agree in the 2022 session on language to revive the process.

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Residents to Vote Tuesday in US House of Rep Primary

Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. Lafayette County residents will vote for their preferred candidate to serve as the U.S. House Representatives for District 1, a seat currently being held by U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly. With Kelly on the Republican ballot is Mark D. Strauss. On the Democratic...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Judge Dismisses Suit Over Mississippi Proof-Of-Citizenship Voting Policies

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged a 1924 Mississippi law that required naturalized citizens to show proof of citizenship in order to vote. Both the plaintiffs and the defendants, including the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office, asked for the dismissal after the Legislature adopted a new law this spring that addresses concerns immigrant and voting rights groups raised.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Will Mississippi seek to recover millions state auditor says was misspent by community college? Attorney general has yet to decide.

The Mississippi attorney general is deciding whether to file a lawsuit to recover $2.3 million in public money that the state auditor said was misspent by a community college and some business leaders. A spokesman for Auditor Shad White told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Itawamba Community College, a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Link

Pre-Midterm Primary Campaign Finance Reports for Mississippi Congressional Candidates Released

See where each candidate stands ahead of Tuesday based on the latest FEC filings. The 2022 Mississippi Congressional Midterm Primary Elections are days away. Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, June 7th to vote for their party’s nominee, with the top vote-getter in the Democratic and Republican Primary moving on to the General Election in November.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Making Mississippi 420 Friendly

Shannon Smothers-Wansley joined Mississippi's latest marijuana legalization push for her grandmother, who passed away in September 2011 after battling dementia, which took away her appetite. "If she had access to something with cannabis in it, she would not have died of starvation," Smothers-Wansley told the Jackson Free Press. The potential...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WJTV 12

What to know about June 7 primary, general election day in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Polls for the June 7 Primary and General Elections in Mississippi will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. The ballot features candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.  Tuesday, June 7, is also Board of Mississippi Levee Commissioners General Election Day for Bolivar, Humphreys, Sharkey and Washington counties. Voters […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Congressional Primary Elections next Tuesday

The Congressional Primary Elections for Mississippi are one week from today. Residents of the Fourth Congressional District can head to the polls and vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. The incumbent, Steven Palazzo, will be challenged by six other Republicans. Palazzo is facing off against Raymond Brooks, Carl...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Legislature#Ballot Initiative#State Law#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Farm Bureau#Mississippi Supreme Court
WATN Local Memphis

Former Mississippi governor seeks to open medical marijuana testing facility

JACKSON, Miss — Former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove is teaming up with a health care executive to apply for a state license to open a medical marijuana testing facility. The Mississippi State Department of Health started taking applications Wednesday for the state's new medical marijuana program for patients, medical practitioners, growers, processors, testers, and transportation and waste disposal providers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Valley State first HBCU to offer prison college program in Mississippi

Incarcerated people at two prisons in the Delta will be able to start earning four-year degrees from Mississippi Valley State University this fall for the first time in more than two decades.   Valley State’s Prison Educational Partnership Program (PEPP) is part of a growing number of colleges providing classes in prison with Second Chance Pell, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WJTV 12

Lowest-earning counties in Mississippi

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Make-A-Wish Mississippi receives grant through fundraising effort

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) presented a $2,515 check to Make-A-Wish Mississippi during a ceremony held last week at the IHL offices Jackson.  The check represented the culmination of a six-week fundraising effort and was raised by IHL staff members and members of the Board of Trustees to help support […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Welfare agency says it can’t ‘take providers by the hand’ to ensure proper spending of $354M in child care funds on tight deadline

Private child care providers across Mississippi are scrambling to spend around $150 million, the remainder of their federal stabilization funds, in the next four months. The centers, which were hit hard by the pandemic as many were forced to stay open while schools closed, may use the large grants broadly on payroll, mortgages and rent, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Local student weighs in on arming teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi student is weighing in on the debate about arming teachers in an attempt to stop school shootings. The most recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, sparked two major debates across the country; gun control and arming teachers. Laura Renfroe just graduated from Pelahatchie High School and said despite the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy