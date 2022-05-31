ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

'Emergency beacon' leads to cliffside rescue near Missouri Mountain

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2H5z_0fw1ZqWt00
Missouri Mountain. Photo Credit: Chaffee County Search and Rescue North.

Search and rescue volunteers likely saved the life of a climber on one of Colorado's popular fourteeners over the weekend.

According to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, they received a report of a climber that had been 'cliffed-out' in the area of 14,074-foot Missouri Mountain at about 9:40 a.m., Saturday, May 28.

A solo hiker was on the ridge between the summit of Missouri Mountain and Elkhead Pass, which is the pass between Missouri and Belford peaks. The man slid an estimated 400 feet down from the ridge to the top of a 100-foot cliff band located at roughly 13,400 feet. He was unable to make any safe movements that would bring him up or down the mountain. The hiker did however, have a personal locator beacon that could send out a distress signal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heO6z_0fw1ZqWt00
This 3-D rendering shows Missouri Mountain, Mount Belford, and Mount Oxford – three of Colorado's fourteeners. The grey pin located between Missouri and Belford shows the location of Elk Head Pass, with the hiker being found below the ridge between the pass and the Missouri Mountain summit. Photo Credit: @2022 Google Maps.

Due to strong winds, search and rescue was unable to insert a team in the area via helicopter. Instead, a team of seven climbers hiked up to the scene with gear from the Missouri Gulch Trailhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qw6CL_0fw1ZqWt00
The grey dot on this rendering shows roughly where the climber got stuck. The red pin is the summit of Missouri Mountain, with Elkhead Pass being located to the left in this image. Image: @2022 Google Maps.

Once the man had been located, the rescue team staged below the stuck climber. Two crew members ascended a nearby couloir that allowed them to traverse to reach the man. The man was then lowered via rope, with the team rappelling down after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKcN9_0fw1ZqWt00
A search and rescue team member on one of the rope systems used during the rescue. Photo Credit: Chaffee County Search and Rescue North.

No one was injured and all parties were out of the field by 7:30 p.m., roughly 10 hours after the initial report was received.

In their announcement of the rescue, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North noted that this particular ridge has been a problem area for many years, notably more difficult than other nearby routes and made even more dangerous during winter and spring conditions. They stressed that preparation and research were crucial for those attempting the route.

While a ridge-proper route isn't listed as an option for traveling between the Missouri Mountain summit and Elkhead Pass on 14ers.com website, the rescue team described this descent as mixed class three, class four terrain. With winter conditions present on the peak at the time, this would have made the terrain even more dangerous.

Most hikers summiting Missouri Mountain ascend via the class two northwest ridge. Those seeking to subsequently summit neighboring Mount Belford typically descend to the Missouri Gulch valley floor between the peaks before making a longer ascent toward the Belford summit, as opposed to moving across the dangerous ridge toward Elkhead Pass.

One key part of this story is that this climber was carrying a personal locator beacon capable of sending out a distress signal. In an extremely remote area, this device likely played a key role in the survival of the climber. The report on this incident wasn't specific about what device was being used, though it was likely something similar to the Garmin inReach, which allows users to track their position on the mountain and communicate via GPS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

East Troublesome fire was human caused, investigators say

The East Troublesome fire, Colorado's second largest wildfire on record, was human caused, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. In a news release, investigators said they believe the blaze was caused by either a hunter or a backcountry camper — possibly by accident — due to the location and time of year the fire ignited.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Fire in Pueblo contained; 20 acres burned

Crews contained a fire burning in Pueblo Thursday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Fire Department. Around 6:30 p.m., officials announced the fire around Lake Minnequa in Pueblo was contained. According to PFD, the fire burned approximately 20 acres. Smoke is still visible and the Pueblo Fire Department is asking residents...
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Volunteers#Colorado#Beacon#Accident#Cliffed
The Denver Gazette

Fire destroys abandoned building in Denver's Ballpark District

Fire crews have extinguished the main body of the fire at an abandoned building in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood but said it was still too unsafe to enter it begin an investigation into its cause. At around 4 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the building near 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street, in Denver's Ballpark District, and found heavy smoke coming from a building next door to Great Divide Brewing, according to Denver Fire Department (DFD). ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Cops at school — now, more than ever

Gazette readers this week were treated to an uplifting profile of a Colorado woman whose career path has taken her from full-time mom, to published author, to her latest calling — campus cop. Michelle Escamilla is a sheriff’s deputy who served this past school year at a high school...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police investigate Potter Highlands shooting

Denver police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city's Potter Highlands Historic District. The shooting occurred May 28 in the 3300 block of North Clay Street. The victim, a man, died Friday, police said. As of early Friday afternoon, authorities had yet release the victim's name. Anyone with information...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver woman leads authorities on pursuit following deadly crash

A 34-year-old Denver woman is facing murder charges after she fled the scene of a fatal crash and led authorities on a pursuit in Boulder County on Wednesday. Amanda Garcia was arrested on suspicion of committing a slew of crimes including first-degree murder, vehicular homicide — reckless, vehicular homicide — DUI, vehicular assault, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, first-degree assault and other charges, according to the Boulder County Jail records.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Refinery owner Suncor fires back at critics over water pollution claims

Suncor’s Commerce City oil refinery was accused in March of discharging “large amounts of toxic PFAS” chemicals into Sand Creek, a tributary of the South Platte River, according to Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law organization. The organization released a study by Westwater Hydrology of Wheat Ridge. Last week, Suncor provided The Denver Gazette with a study of its own by Geomega Inc. of Boulder saying the Earthjustice study is “inaccurate, misleading, and should not be relied upon. … (It) is fundamentally flawed and its conclusions...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police: Man fatally shot in northwest Denver

A shooting Friday in northwest Denver left one man dead, according to the Denver Police Department. The shooting occurred at West 35th Avenue and Grove Street, police said. As of Friday morning, there was no word of an arrest. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's name after his family has been notified.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

United Airlines to expand Denver pilot training center

If United Airlines is going to hire 10,000 more pilots by 2030, as the company announced this week, it’s going to need a bigger training center. So the airline (NASDAQ: UAL) unveiled plans to expand its 550,000-square-foot Denver Flight Training Center by adding a four-story building on the 23-acre campus in Central Park.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arts news | Denver students taking pandemic musical to Scotland

Sixty-five Denver School of the Arts students are heading to Scotland this summer to show the world a timely new musical of their own making at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Since 2003, DSA Theater Director Shawn Hann has sent her students to Scotland every four years to experience the largest arts festival in the world first-hand. But this year will be different. This year, the students will be performing “re:ACTION,” their own original musical shaped by their fraught experiences over the past 2½ years. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Douglas County deputy accused of bringing contraband into jail

A Douglas County sheriff's deputy is accused of bringing contraband into the county's detention facility. Carley Jackson, 24, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree official misconduct, conspiracy, introducing contraband in the second degree, attempt to influence a public servant and bribery, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Authorities...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy