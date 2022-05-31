'Emergency beacon' leads to cliffside rescue near Missouri Mountain

Missouri Mountain. Photo Credit: Chaffee County Search and Rescue North.

Search and rescue volunteers likely saved the life of a climber on one of Colorado's popular fourteeners over the weekend.

According to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, they received a report of a climber that had been 'cliffed-out' in the area of 14,074-foot Missouri Mountain at about 9:40 a.m., Saturday, May 28.

A solo hiker was on the ridge between the summit of Missouri Mountain and Elkhead Pass, which is the pass between Missouri and Belford peaks. The man slid an estimated 400 feet down from the ridge to the top of a 100-foot cliff band located at roughly 13,400 feet. He was unable to make any safe movements that would bring him up or down the mountain. The hiker did however, have a personal locator beacon that could send out a distress signal.

This 3-D rendering shows Missouri Mountain, Mount Belford, and Mount Oxford – three of Colorado's fourteeners. The grey pin located between Missouri and Belford shows the location of Elk Head Pass, with the hiker being found below the ridge between the pass and the Missouri Mountain summit. Photo Credit: @2022 Google Maps.

Due to strong winds, search and rescue was unable to insert a team in the area via helicopter. Instead, a team of seven climbers hiked up to the scene with gear from the Missouri Gulch Trailhead.

The grey dot on this rendering shows roughly where the climber got stuck. The red pin is the summit of Missouri Mountain, with Elkhead Pass being located to the left in this image. Image: @2022 Google Maps.

Once the man had been located, the rescue team staged below the stuck climber. Two crew members ascended a nearby couloir that allowed them to traverse to reach the man. The man was then lowered via rope, with the team rappelling down after.

A search and rescue team member on one of the rope systems used during the rescue. Photo Credit: Chaffee County Search and Rescue North.

No one was injured and all parties were out of the field by 7:30 p.m., roughly 10 hours after the initial report was received.

In their announcement of the rescue, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North noted that this particular ridge has been a problem area for many years, notably more difficult than other nearby routes and made even more dangerous during winter and spring conditions. They stressed that preparation and research were crucial for those attempting the route.

While a ridge-proper route isn't listed as an option for traveling between the Missouri Mountain summit and Elkhead Pass on 14ers.com website, the rescue team described this descent as mixed class three, class four terrain. With winter conditions present on the peak at the time, this would have made the terrain even more dangerous.

Most hikers summiting Missouri Mountain ascend via the class two northwest ridge. Those seeking to subsequently summit neighboring Mount Belford typically descend to the Missouri Gulch valley floor between the peaks before making a longer ascent toward the Belford summit, as opposed to moving across the dangerous ridge toward Elkhead Pass.

One key part of this story is that this climber was carrying a personal locator beacon capable of sending out a distress signal. In an extremely remote area, this device likely played a key role in the survival of the climber. The report on this incident wasn't specific about what device was being used, though it was likely something similar to the Garmin inReach, which allows users to track their position on the mountain and communicate via GPS.