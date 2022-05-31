ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Tony Cho exits Magic City Innovation District project in Little Haiti

By Katherine Kallergis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper and broker Tony Cho is no longer involved in the $1 billion-plus Magic City Innovation District mega project he once spearheaded in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, The Real Deal has learned. Miami-based Plaza Equity Partners, Montreal-based Lune Rouge and the project’s investors, including Dragon Global’s Bob Zangrillo,...

Brooklyn developer plans 1,100-unit Fort Lauderdale project

Brooklyn-based developer Dependable Equities is moving forward with its plans for an 1,100-unit luxury rental project in Fort Lauderdale, the latest multifamily proposal in the Broward County city where thousands of apartments are already in the pipeline. The firm, led by Isaac Schlesinger and Rabsky Group co-owner Simon Dushinksy, went...
BROOKLYN, NY
Robert Rivani’s Black Lion sells Brickell restaurant space for $13M

Black Lion Investment Group’s Miami commercial condo portfolio is a little lighter after selling a waterfront restaurant space for $13 million. An entity managed by Robert Rivani, president of Los Angeles-based Black Lion, sold the 10,700-square-foot space in the mezzanine level of Tower 4 at the Four Ambassadors Condominiums at 801 Brickell Bay Drive, according to records. The sale breaks down to $1,215 per square foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billionaire Shari Arison sells waterfront Bal Harbour estate for $41.5M

Israeli-American businesswoman Shari Arison sold her waterfront estate in Bal Harbour for $41.5 million. Arison, the daughter of the late Ted Arison, sold the 9,104-square-foot mansion at 276 Bal Bay Drive, property records show. Arison is the wealthiest woman in Israel, according to Forbes, which pegs her net worth at...
BAL HARBOUR, FL
Alta reels in multifamily dev site near Miami River for $15M

Alta Development picked up an assemblage near the Miami River for $14.6 million, with plans to build a multifamily project. An affiliate of Miami-based Alta Development, led by Principal Henry Pino, bought six properties at 1410, 1420 and 1428 Northwest 14th Avenue; 1420 and 1430 Northwest 14th Terrace; and 1451 Northwest 14th Street, according to records. The buyer paid $265 per square foot for the 1.3-acre site, and obtained a $17.4 million mortgage from River KS Finance.
MIAMI, FL
WeatherTech honcho buys condo at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale

Does it come with floor mats? If not, WeatherTech’s founder David MacNeil has a solution for that. MacNeil, CEO of the Bolingbrook, Illinois-based automobile accessories maker, paid $6.2 million for a unit at the Four Seasons Residences Fort Lauderdale, property records show. Charles B. Snyder flipped the three-bedroom, four-bathroom...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
AMAC, ROVR score $67M construction loan for Aventura Park multifamily project

AMAC and ROVR got a jump start on their planned multifamily project near Aventura in the form of a $67 million construction loan. New York-based AMAC and Coral Gables-based ROVR are developing the eight-story Aventura Park building with 290 units at 17990 West Dixie Highway, according to a news release from the lender, Ocean Bank. The property is along the Oleta River, across from Greynolds Park.
AVENTURA, FL
Bainbridge and TPG team up for $161M purchase of a Jupiter apartment complex

Bainbridge Companies and TPG Real Estate Partners teamed up to buy a Jupiter apartment complex for $161.1 million. Through an affiliate, the joint venture acquired Allure at Abacoa, a 304-unit rental community at 1456 Cades Bay Avenue and 4515 Main Street, according to records. Wellington-based Bainbridge and Fort Worth, Texas-based TPG Real Estate paid $529,934 per apartment.
JUPITER, FL
Here are the resi projects planned for Miami’s Edgewater

More than a dozen projects will bring nearly 6,000 apartments and condos to Miami’s Edgewater, as developers bet big on the Miami housing market. Developers spent about $500 million on property acquisitions in Edgewater alone since late 2020, an analysis by The Real Deal found. Edgewater is hardly alone — other neighborhoods, like Brickell, also have many residential projects in the works.
MIAMI, FL
Galleria Fort Lauderdale owner revives, revamps redevelopment proposal

The owner of the Galleria Fort Lauderdale mall has dusted off a formerly contentious proposal to redevelop the property, this time with a different plan that won’t require a rezoning. New York-based Keystone-Florida Property Holding proposes at least 1,900 multifamily units on parts of the 42-acre Galleria Fort Lauderdale...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Nuveen buys Sunrise apartment complex for $44M

Nuveen Real Estate bought the Oasis at Springtree apartment complex in Sunrise for $43.7 million, marking continued investor interest in South Florida multifamily properties. Chicago-based Nuveen Real Estate, through an affiliate, bought the 276-unit, garden-style complex at 3551 Northwest 85th Way from an entity that lists Nancy Kodsi Tanner as its president, according to a deed.
SUNRISE, FL
Oceanfront Gulf Stream estate flips in one year for 85% markup

An oceanfront Gulf Stream estate traded for $27.5 million, nearly twice its sale price one year ago. James and Kimberly Caccavo sold the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom home to James and Estee Sausville. The Caccavos paid $14.9 million for the property in May 2021, marking an 85 percent increase compared with the latest sale.
GULF STREAM, FL
South Florida by the numbers: Pompano Beach’s moment in the sun

“South Florida by the numbers” is a web feature that catalogs the most notable, quirky and surprising real estate statistics. It’s always exciting when the stars align for a particular South Florida neighborhood, and everyone in real estate seems to realize its promise for greatness at the exact same time. Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen this phenomenon in places like Fort Lauderdale Beach, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami’s Edgewater, and Wynwood, and now it appears to be Pompano Beach’s turn. The region’s biggest names in condo development already have pre-construction luxury projects dotting the coastline, and major improvements to the city’s innovation district and a well-known gaming complex could further elevate the area’s real estate profile. Without any further “pomp” and circumstance, we explore the transformation of Pompano Beach in this edition of “South Florida by the numbers.”
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Fendi Chateau closing tops Miami-Dade’s weekly condo sales

Miami-Dade condo sales declined during the fourth week of May. Dollar volume last week totaled $166 million, down from $246 million the week before. Sales reached 228, compared with 262 the previous week. Condos sold for an average price of about $727,000, down from $939,500 the week prior. The top...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

