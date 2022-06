Prepare for the “bombs” to drop on the turntables as Jersey City’s 4th of July Festival returns this year with Hot 97′s Funkmaster Flex set to deejay. Mayor Steve Fulop announced Wednesday the city’s largest event will be returning to Exchange Place after being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Later Wednesday, the mayor shared a post from the hip-hop legend announcing he will be “on the set” for July 4.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO