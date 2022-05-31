ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Gary Payton II to be game-time decision for Game 1 of NBA Finals?

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oh3zV_0fw1ZDXu00
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II hopes to play vs. the Boston Celtics. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported last week that Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II was expected to return from his elbow fracture during the NBA Finals, perhaps as soon as Game 1, which takes place at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. In the latest injury update on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic said that Payton's status could come down to the wire.

Through his career, the 29-year-old has shown some similarities to his 53-year-old Hall-of-Fame father, with both known as terrific defenders. The elder Payton, however, is often remembered for his elite passing skills and fiery attitude, while the younger is a role player on the resurgent Warriors.

Payton II suffered his elbow injury during Game 2 of Golden State's Western Conference semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies. It happened during a flagrant 2 foul committed by Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies. Brooks was handed down a one-game suspension as a result of the play.

The Warriors' lefty — another difference from his father — set career highs during the 2021-2022 regular season with 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 17.6 minutes per game across 71 contests (16 starts), while posting a .616/.358/.603 shooting line. In seven playoff games this spring, Payton II has recorded 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 15.9 minutes per contest.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum On Having A Tough Childhood And Financial Struggles: “I Remember Coming Home And It Being A Pink Eviction Notice On The House And My Mom Crying The Whole Night And Me Being Upset.”

Getting drafted into the NBA can quite literally change someone's life. Many athletes have gone from living in poverty during their childhood to making millions of dollars after playing in the NBA. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is one such player. During his childhood, Tatum didn't have much to his...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Steph Curry Just BROKE An NBA Finals Record

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening in San Francisco, and Curry is off to an incredible start to the series. In the first quarter, the superstar guard made six three-pointers, which is the most...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Draymond Green shares what went wrong in Warriors’ Game 1 loss

Draymond Green has a good idea about why the Boston Celtics were able to beat the Golden State Warriors 120-108 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. Green spoke to reporters after the game. He cited the Celtics’ ability to keep the game close, as well as their success shooting three-pointers, as reasons why the Warriors are now in a 1-0 hole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in apartment

A cause of death has yet to be released. Barber was 38 years old. According to a Frisco police spokesperson, "Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time." Barber played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys...
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Padres release eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano after 12 games

2022 hasn't been kind to Robinson Cano thus far. After missing the entire 2021 season following his second suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs (PED) policy, Cano struggled mightily to begin the year and was eventually released by the New York Mets in early May. The eight-time All-Star soon got another chance, joining the San Diego Padres in the middle of last month, but after more struggles at the dish, Cano is being cut loose from the Friars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Brian Snitker comments on Ronald Acuña’s recent injury

Acuña played in the field yesterday, which is made of turf in Arizona. Originally, the plan was for him to DH only in this series. But because of poor outfield play, Snitker went back on his words and chose to stick Acuña in the outfield. Unfortunately, it appears...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nba Finals#Golden State Warriors#The Athletic#Celtics#Stadium#The Memphis Grizzlies
Yardbarker

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans: QB Trey Lance making practices 'tough' for defense

The San Francisco 49ers may or may not trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo whenever he can resume throwing following the shoulder surgery he underwent in March. One thing known on the first day of June is that 2021 rookie Trey Lance is serving as the team's QB1 for organized team activities amid lingering questions, concerns and takes about his ability to guide the 49ers on a lengthy playoff run in his second NFL season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Three aspects of the Braves that have gotten significantly worse this season

I’ve talked a lot about how it’s way too early to worry about the Braves. Is being 10 games back in the division as the calendar turns to June ideal? Absolutely not. Will it be extremely difficult to catch up to the Mets? Yes. But is it possible? Very much so, and the Braves can also make it into the postseason by nabbing one of the Wild Card spots, which are well within their reach.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Baltimore Ravens Impressive Offseason Continues

It was an uncharacteristic rough season for John Harbaugh’s team but the Baltimore Ravens seem very determined to put 2021 behind them. Entering 2021, only four NFL teams had reached the playoffs each of the previous three seasons. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens When it was all said and done, only Kansas City returned to the postseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Watson's $5,000: Spa Owner, Plaintiffs Disagree What Texans QB Paid For

- Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 23 civil lawsuits after a new case was opened earlier this week. Now, the plot has thickened to involve a witness who could have evidence indicating Watson attempted to pay to keep his massage arrangements discreet. According to USA Today,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy