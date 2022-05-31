Warriors' Gary Payton II to be game-time decision for Game 1 of NBA Finals?

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II hopes to play vs. the Boston Celtics. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It was reported last week that Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II was expected to return from his elbow fracture during the NBA Finals, perhaps as soon as Game 1, which takes place at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. In the latest injury update on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic said that Payton's status could come down to the wire.

Through his career, the 29-year-old has shown some similarities to his 53-year-old Hall-of-Fame father, with both known as terrific defenders. The elder Payton, however, is often remembered for his elite passing skills and fiery attitude, while the younger is a role player on the resurgent Warriors.

Payton II suffered his elbow injury during Game 2 of Golden State's Western Conference semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies. It happened during a flagrant 2 foul committed by Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies. Brooks was handed down a one-game suspension as a result of the play.

The Warriors' lefty — another difference from his father — set career highs during the 2021-2022 regular season with 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 17.6 minutes per game across 71 contests (16 starts), while posting a .616/.358/.603 shooting line. In seven playoff games this spring, Payton II has recorded 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 15.9 minutes per contest.