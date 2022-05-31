Update: Wamego Middle School teacher being held on sex charges

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wamego Middle School teacher has been arrested and is facing charges of unlawful sexual relations in the Wabaunsee County Jail.

Allen Dale Sylvester, 51, a science teacher at the middle school, is facing charges of unlawful sexual relations. Liesmann said the booking information, stating the charges were for a minor that was under 16 years of age was inaccurate.

According to Wabaunsee County Attorney Timothy Liesmann, Wabaunsee County has filed one count of unlawful sexual relations from the 2020/2021 school year. The charge involves a student who was 17, turning 18, during the relevant time period.

Liesman said it is likely Sylvester will be transferred in whole, or in part to Pottawatomie County

Sylvester is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Sylvester’s Facebook page says he is a former math teacher at Junction City High School and worked for the Topeka Public Schools. Executive Director of Personnel Services for USD 475 Tim Winter confirmed that Sylvester was a middle school math teacher during the 2002 and 2003 school years.

Allen Sylvester is listed in the directory as a science teacher at Wamego Middle School.

KSNT has reached out to Topeka Public Schools by phone and email and is waiting to hear back from them.

