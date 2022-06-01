ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose City Rollers Comeback Season @ Oaks Amusement Park | Home Team Season Championships – Double Header!

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an exciting night of derby as all four Home Teams take to the Hangar to compete...

KGW

'I'm on cloud nine': Hillsboro driver to race in NASCAR Xfinity Series

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's an exciting time for race fans in the Pacific Northwest with NASCAR's return to the region after more than 20 years. It's especially exciting for Darren Dilley, a local teacher from Hillsboro and amateur racer who has set to compete in the Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway (PIR) on Saturday.
HILLSBORO, OR
canbyfirst.com

Oregon Renaissance Faire Returns to Canby this Weekend

A blast from the past will come to life in Canby this weekend — and it’s not just because it’s one of the first large in-person events to return to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds this summer after nearly three years due to Covid-19. The beloved Oregon Renaissance...
CANBY, OR
kptv.com

New hotel on Vancouver Waterfront set to open to guests on June 15

Summer is coming up around the corner, and there's a new place to get outside and enjoy live music. McMenamins is expanding and bringing concerts to the westside. This weekend, thousands of people are expected to gather for a professional disc golf tournament in Portland. Friday morning FOX 12 weather...
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

Seattle could pick up nearly a month's worth of rain in 3 days

The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say dry weather will be hard to come by in this part of the nation through Sunday. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain, and the same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.
SEATTLE, WA
Lake Oswego Review

NASCAR comes to Portland, Friday and Saturday, June 3-4

It is the Pacific Office Automation 147, a NASCAR Xfinity Series event at PIR.What: Pacific Office Automation 147, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, Friday-Saturday, June 3-4. Series: It's a developmental NASCAR series, and many racers could go on to compete in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. Tickets/info: www.portlandgp.com/nascar-xfinity-series/pricing. (It's a website used for the IndyCar Series event at PIR in September.) Also look to www.nascarportland.com for information. Race TV: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, FS1. Drivers: Top performers include AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst....
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Fleet Week brings potential for traffic trouble to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just as Fleet Week is a big part of the Rose Festival each year in the Rose City, so are the traffic problems that can come along with those ships being on the river. Thursday morning, Rose Festival officials released their latest schedule of the...
PORTLAND, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

New limits coming for Chinook fishing in Oregon over historically low numbers

Chinook salmon smolt are released from a liberation truck into an acclimation pond at Carver Park in Clackamas, Oregon. (Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Due to years of drought and poor ocean conditions, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will restrict fishing for wild Chinook...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Wilsonville and Milwaukie residents win big at the Oregon Lottery

Whitney hits the $5.6 million jackpot while Meissel will receive $1,000 per week for life after hitting winning numbers. Wilsonville resident Kathleen Whitney and Milwaukie resident Larry Meissel recently attained life-changing money at the Oregon Lottery, winning the $5.6 million Megabucks jackpot and the $1,000 Win for Life top prize of $1,000 a week respectively.
WILSONVILLE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The 12 Best Breakfasts in Portland

The city’s culinary creativity extends to morning hours, too. An omelet gets swirled in a tornado-like shape over Spam fried rice; a fried egg sandwich is spiced up with local Aardvark sauce; and a Vietnamese noodle soup, obscure in most of its home country, charms with its chewy noodles and crisp crackers.
PORTLAND, OR

