Rose City Rollers Comeback Season @ Oaks Amusement Park | Home Team Season Championships – Double Header!

It is the Pacific Office Automation 147, a NASCAR Xfinity Series event at PIR.What: Pacific Office Automation 147, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway, Friday-Saturday, June 3-4. Series: It's a developmental NASCAR series, and many racers could go on to compete in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. Tickets/info: www.portlandgp.com/nascar-xfinity-series/pricing. (It's a website used for the IndyCar Series event at PIR in September.) Also look to www.nascarportland.com for information. Race TV: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, FS1. Drivers: Top performers include AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Josh Berry, Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst....
