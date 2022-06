SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s empty now, but the Thornden Park pool will be the first of Syracuse’s outdoor pools to open for the summer season on June 18th. “We’re actually quite thrilled that we’re able to open five pools,” said Julie LaFave, the Commissioner of the Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs. “It was a stretch to get here, but we’re opening five pools this summer, seven days a week. We’ve chosen ones across the city so hopefully, we can serve as many as possible.”

