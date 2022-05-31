Look Inside The Spooky House From The Conjuring That Just Sold

A woman has sparked outrage and horror after revealing the small size of an apartment she toured in New York City, which was charging $4,000 a month in rent.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Charlotte, @charlottesaround, could be seen entering an apartment. When she opened the door, however, it hit the stove as she walked in, with the TikToker then documenting the cramped layout of the home.“Reality of NYC apartment hunting and the absurd prices,” the text over the video reads. “Imagine paying $4,000 per month to get whacked with the door anytime you use the stove and someone...

