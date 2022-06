Here’s an exercise for you: Think of an old person—someone your grandparents age, say—and list the first five words or phrases that come to mind. Now consider your list. Were your words positive or negative? This is an exercise that Dr. Becca Levy has her students complete on the first day of the Health and Aging class she teaches at Yale, where she is a professor of public health and psychology and has become one of the country’s leading researchers on aging. Her students’ answers range from “senile” and “stubborn” to “walks a lot” and “kind.” But the majority of words, and especially the first few, tend to be negative.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO