Highway shootout between rival motorcycle gangs injures 7, Nevada police say

Seven people were injured during a shootout between two rival motorcycle gangs on a southern Nevada highway, police said.

The May 29 incident took place shortly before noon on U.S. Route 95, the Henderson Police Department said in a news release. The shootout involved members or others affiliated with two rival “Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs” — the Hells Angels OMG and the Vagos OMG, police said.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found several people with gunshot wounds. Six people were initially taken to nearby hospitals, two of them in critical condition. A seventh person was later brought to the hospital and was “confirmed to be involved” with the shooting, the release said.

Police identified three suspects connected to the shooting: 66-year-old Richard Devries, 46-year-old Stephen Alo and 26-year-old Russell Smith.

The three men were taken into police custody and now face several charges, according to police:

Six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon

Six counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm

Six counts of discharging a gun at/into an occupied structure/vehicle

One count of conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon

All three of them are being held at the Henderson Detention Center on a $380,000 bond, according to jail records.

The department is investigating the incident.

Henderson is about 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

