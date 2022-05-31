ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Arts & Venues brings back Five Points Jazz Festival, Jazz Activation Grants

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dC6yX_0fw1YGIi00
People swarmed to the Five Points neighborhood on Saturday May 21, 2016 to celebrate jazz music at the annual Five Points Jazz Festival in Denver.  Steve Hostetler

Denver Arts & Venues is bringing back the Five Points Jazz Festival this year, and it's also continuing the Five Points Jazz Activation Grant program that replaced the festival during the pandemic.

Applications are now being accepted for grants to fund programs and events that honor and support the history of jazz culture in the Five Points neighborhood. Organizers said $25,000 in funding is available for grants of up to $10,000.

The Five Points Jazz Festival committee will review applications for projects that must be completed by the end of 2023.

The festival is scheduled to return with dozens of bands and performances along Welton Street on Saturday.

“The festival celebrates Denver’s jazz scene now, and the grant program helps ensure that jazz will continue in Five Points in the future,” Brooke Dilling, Denver Arts & Venues manager of cultural programs, said in a release. "But it’s also important to celebrate those who have made lasting contributions to Denver’s jazz world. The people we are honoring this year have been supporting and nurturing jazz in Denver for decades.”

2022 honorees and parade marshals include:

  • George Morrison, who will have the stage at 27th and California named in his honor
  • Ron Miles, Five Points Jazz Festival honoree
  • Chris and Paul Romaine, Five Points Jazz Festival honorees
  • Donald Rossa and Matt Ruff, Five Points Jazz Festival honorees
  • Candi CdeBaca, parade marshal
  • Jim ”Dr. Daddio” Walker, parade marshal

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Free jazz festival returns to one of Denver's oldest neighborhoods

The annual 'Five Points Jazz Festival' is returning to Colorado on Saturday in celebration of the history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood. "On Saturday, June 4, 2022, 100,000 people will gather along Welton Street for the anticipated return of the Five Points Jazz Festival. Those attending will experience a safe, sustainable, family-fun event," a news release from event organizers said.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arts news | Denver students taking pandemic musical to Scotland

Sixty-five Denver School of the Arts students are heading to Scotland this summer to show the world a timely new musical of their own making at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Since 2003, DSA Theater Director Shawn Hann has sent her students to Scotland every four years to experience the largest arts festival in the world first-hand. But this year will be different. This year, the students will be performing “re:ACTION,” their own original musical shaped by their fraught experiences over the past 2½ years. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

A Colorado tradition, the 21st annual Celebration of American Indian Art, Culture and Dance at The Fort in Morrison. Top American Indian artists in a juried show, an Indian Market with 40 Indian nations, music and traditional dancing, a tribute to veteran Brad Black Crow, hawks and eagles, exhibits from Denver Museum of Nature and Science and History Colorado. Food at The Fort Restaurant. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, $10,children 12 and under free. Tickets: tesoroculturalcenter.org/indian-market.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
Westword

Catch Denver's Only Food Truck Trolley for a Taste of New Orleans Po'Boys

Toby's New Orleans Po'Boys is more than just a literal vehicle for tasty Cajun and Creole bites: It's a love story in three parts. First, between Damon and Maria Tobias, owners of said truck (which is decked out to look like a trolley — or, as one would say in New Orleans, a streetcar). Second, the Tobiases hold a place in their hearts for the community they serve, forgoing the usual food truck brewery circuit to bring goods to less served areas. And the last part, anyone can taste in the po'boys, red beans and rice, gumbo and beignets that the husband-and-wife team make.
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Historic Colorado School House is Now an Upscale Hotel

Colorado's newest boutique hotel, The Slate Denver officially opened its doors this week, marking a new chapter for one of the Mile High State's most historic buildings. The contemporary hotel was built inside the former Emily Griffith Opportunity School on 13th and Welton Street. Although a good deal of renovation has taken place, the contemporary accommodations still pay homage to the building's storied past.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Miles
Person
Matt Ruff
Person
Candi Cdebaca
5280.com

4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Roller skating rink opens in downtown Denver

Downtown Denver visitors can now strap on skates and take advantage of the free City Skate area at Skyline Park, off 16th and Arapahoe streets, the Downtown Denver Partnership announced Wednesday. Though there’s been ice skating there in the winter months (except for during the pandemic), there’s never been roller...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Art#Parade#Denver Arts Venues#Candi
303magazine.com

The 3 Best Italian Grocers in the Denver Metro Area

No matter the dish, when extra effort is put into sourcing the highest quality ingredients, your taste buds — and ego — will be heavily satisfied, especially when it comes to Italian cooking. However, now and again, those looking to replicate classic Italian recipes like cacio e pepe or carbonara can come across a peculiar cut of meat or an odd-looking cheese. When this moment arises, especially if you are trying to cook your way through The Essentials of Italian Cooking — like me — this is the perfect time to head to one of Denver’s Italian markets. While the Denver Metro Area has several Italian markets to choose from, below are a few of our favorites. So, no matter if you are searching for a specialty pasta, artisanal butchered meat or that odd cheese to make your cacio e pepe, the three markets below have you covered.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

Liz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959, the...
Claire Cleveland

After mild winter, dry spring, expect summer miller moth invasion

(Denver, CO.) Miller moths are out in force this year, buzzing around porch lights and darting through intersections to avoid swooping birds. The populations of these moths, which are the adult stage of the army cutworm, fluctuate every year depending on a constellation of factors. The preceding winter and spring are essential for the fuzzy, dusty invertebrates. This last winter was mild, and the spring was dry, which means lots of miller moths, according to Shiran Hershcovich, lepidopterist manager at the Butterfly Pavilion.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
9NEWS

Panic! At The Disco announce Denver arena concert

DENVER — Panic! At The Disco is hitting the road for its first tour in four years. The Brendon Urie-fronted rock band will launch the "Viva Las Vengeance Tour" in Texas on Sept. 8, 2022. The 40-date worldwide tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday,...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Friday is National Doughnut Day: 3 Colorado shops ranked as best in the country

Doughnut lovers do not mess around with their favorite doughnut place. So a list like “Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022” might create some less than sweet discourse. Yelp declared a shop near Austin, Texas, as the No. 1 spot over places in Hawaii or Nebraska or New York. The site said Steve's Donuts serves better stuff than places named Best Donut or Donut Time or Donut Run. The...
COLORADO STATE
beaconseniornews.com

Music is back, baby!

For nearly two years, not a day went by that I didn’t use the words “pandemic,” “virus” or “COVID.” While COVID will still be present for years to come, it’s a relief that such terms no longer dominate everyday conversations. This time...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy