U.S. Marshals in Texas are urging an Austin woman to turn herself in following the shooting death of a romantic rival who was also a pro cyclist. Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is wanted on a warrant in connection with the May 11 shooting death of Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a California resident who was staying at a friend’s apartment in Austin for a competition at the time of the slaying. She was spotted at a New York City airport later last month.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO