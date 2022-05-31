Unvaxxed students banned from in-person Granada Hills graduation

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - Students and parents assembled outside Granada Hills Charter High School Tuesday morning to protest a policy that prohibits unvaccinated students from taking part in the in-person graduation ceremonies.

In October 2021, the school announced a policy approved by the GHC Governing Board required “all age-eligible students” to be fully vaccinated against COVID to do in-person learning, as well as be allowed to participate in events on the campus.

“All students eligible for the vaccine must show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, excluding students with approved medical exemptions and those students who are offered conditional admissions,” officials said in a news release .

The policy went into effect January 11, 2022.

While unvaccinated students can participate in the ceremony virtually, many say the policy is unfair.

“I think it’s unreasonable,” Jolie Alvarez, a senior missing her graduation, told KNX.

Tom Luna, a parent who participated in the rally, told KNX he thinks the policy is unfair.

"I think it's unfair to these kids that they're being discriminated against just because they're unvaccinated,” Luna said. “I think that Granada Hills Charter should go along with the rest of LAUSD and let these kids go to school and graduation.”

Los Angeles Unified School District announced on May 11 that the COVID vaccine mandate for students was delayed to July 2023.

In a statement, officials with the charter school said it stands by the science that vaccines are most the effective way to decrease the spread of COVID-19. Officials also claimed the school has a 99 percent vaccination rate.

