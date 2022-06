The next time Diana Corrigan visits her beloved St. Armands Circle, it will be as a visitor for the first time in more than two decades. In a heartfelt letter to merchants, former board members and other friends of the Circle, Corrigan last week announced her resignation as emeritus executive director of the St. Armands Circle Association, relinquishing her duties on Tuesday to successor Rachel Burns after an 18-month transition.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO