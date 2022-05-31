ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

[VIDEO] Lightning strikes house in Colorado + tips to stay safe

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n80FG_0fw1YBt500
Lightning fills the sky above homes in the Denver metro area. Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

A home security camera captured footage of a lightning strike hitting a home in Arvada on Sunday afternoon.

The video, shared by KDVR, shows the moment the strike suddenly hits the house, sending sparks and smoke into the air.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an average of 500,000 lightening flashes hit the ground in Colorado every year. With this number, the state ranks 19th in the country in the number of "Cloud-to-Ground" (CG) lightning flashes, NWS data suggests.

Moreover, lightning has been responsible for hundreds of injuries and at least 99 deaths in Colorado since 1980, the service reports.

"In recent years, Colorado was tied for 7th in the nation when it comes to lightning fatalities (years 2008-2018). When you look at a longer period of time, Colorado ranks 4th in the nation for fatalities (years 1959-2019)," the NWS website says.

Lightning strikes are also credited for causing around half of Colorado's wildfires each year.

Lightning strikes can be unavoidable and unpredictable.

Here are some tips from the City of Colorado Springs on how to stay safe during a lightning storm:

  • Unplug appliances and other electrical items during a storm
  • Stay away from windows and doors
  • Avoid washing your hands, bathing, doing laundry, or washing dishes during a storm
  • Never work on plumbing in the home during a thunder and lightning storm

If your home is hit, you should call 911 so that the fire risk can be assessed.

Find a list of where lightning strikes are the most in Colorado here.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado’s 2nd largest wildfire was caused by a human, according to the Forest Service of the Rocky Mountain Region. The fire was spotted on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators announced on Friday there is evidence showing the blaze was started by a person, possibly a hunter or camper. Investigators are still working to identify the person or people responsible.
CBS Miami

Florida man killed in Colorado avalanche identified

MIAMI (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed in a rock fall and avalanche that also injured two other climbers at Rocky Mountain National Park.The Boulder County coroner's office identified the victim Friday as 25-year-old Christopher Clark, of Land O' Lakes, Florida.Two New Mexico climbers were injured in Sunday's avalanche. Michael Grieg, 27, of Albuquerque was airlifted by helicopter and hospitalized at Medical Center of the Rockies. Lillian Martinez, 24, of Albuquerque, suffered minor injuries.A helicopter crew on Tuesday lifted Clark's body from the avalanche zone on Mount Meeker, where rescuers worked in winter conditions in terrain above 11,500 feet (3,505 meters) at the site near Dreamweaver Couloir. Climbers in the area witnessed the slide.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
OutThere Colorado

East Troublesome fire was human caused, investigators say

The East Troublesome fire, Colorado's second largest wildfire on record, was human caused, the U.S. Forest Service announced Friday. In a news release, investigators said they believe the blaze was caused by either a hunter or a backcountry camper — possibly by accident — due to the location and time of year the fire ignited.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Plumbing#Security Camera#Kdvr
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

10 Smallest Towns in the State of Colorado

It seems like Colorado's big towns and cities get all the attention and all the glory, and so we wanted to give a salute to the 10 smallest towns in the state of Colorado. Perhaps you've heard it before. My hometown is so small, in order to paint traffic lines they had to widen the road. Or, our town is so small the local bar only has one stool. Or, our town is so small, if you cross the street you're out in the country.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

SNOWFALL TOTALS: Spring storm brings more than a foot of snow to Colorado

As was predicted, a spring storm brought more than a foot of snow to Colorado this week. According to the National Weather Service, the highest total was recorded in Blue Valley, near Idaho Springs, with 16.1 inches of snow landing in the area. That being said, it's worth noting that the snowfall report is likely only tracking snowfall in populated areas found at lower elevations. Even more snow likely fell on Colorado's highest peaks.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

LOOK: 12 Pictures From The Least Expensive House In Colorado

Looking for cheap housing? Yeah, that's a good one right? Especially here in Colorado but if you look deep enough and far enough away from Northern Colorado and Denver, just head south on I-25 to Pueblo and that is where you'll find the least expensive house in the great state of Colorado.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
9NEWS

Why tonight's rain is extra beneficial

DENVER — Often when it rains or snows in Colorado, there's a double-edged sword. The rain or snow might bring beneficial moisture, but it can lead to major headaches in the form of flooding, severe storms, and/or difficult travel. But Tuesday night's rain and snow is almost the ideal...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado’s 1st Buc-ee’s expected to have 116 pumps and create 175 new jobs

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - The first Buc-ee’s location in Colorado is going to be huge. Just about everyone from Texas is aware of Buc-ee’s. The travel center was founded in 1982 with 35 stores in the Lonestar State. But not everyone in the Centennial State recognizes the happy-go-lucky beaver logo. Construction on Colorado’s first location in Johnstown starts this week.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire started by prescribed burn 'gone wild' in Colorado, investigators reveal

Residents of the Montrose area aren't happy to learn that a prescribed burn gone awry was behind the destruction of 313 local acres and three structures last month. A Wednesday press release from the United States Forest Service states that investigators have determined that the Simms Fire was started by the Simms Mesa Prescribed Fire Project. The Simms Fire started on May 19, with an intentional burn being conducted in the same area on May 16. While authorities were monitoring the 188-acre area that was part of the official project during this period, a wind event on the fourth day of the project resulted in the prescribed burn breaking out of containment lines. At that point, the Simms Fire was declared to be a wildfire.
MONTROSE, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Emergency beacon' leads to rescue of man stuck on cliff at 13,400 feet in Colorado

Search and rescue volunteers likely saved the life of a climber on one of Colorado's popular fourteeners over the weekend. According to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North, they received a report of a climber that had been 'cliffed-out' in the area of 14,074-foot Missouri Mountain at about 9:40 AM on Saturday, May 28. A solo hiker was on the ridge between the summit of Missouri Mountain and Elkhead Pass,...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
realvail.com

Water cuts are coming for the West, including Colorado, as ongoing drought worsens

MONTEREY, Calif. — If Californians don’t change the way they consume water, officials are warning, sweeping, statewide mandatory cuts may be unavoidable. Three years into a severe drought and with water supplies plummeting, lush green lawns and the careless use of drinking water are no longer realistic in California and throughout much of the West, experts say. It will take changes to personal behavior, consistent messaging from state and local water officials and historic investments in programs and infrastructure that promote conservation to survive an indefinite state of drought.
COLORADO STATE
heartoftherockiesradio.com

‘Daylight Saving Time Year-Round’ Is Now Law in Colorado

Colorado is officially part of the growing coalition to stop changing the clock twice a year. Governor Jared Polis yesterday signed ‘Daylight Saving Time Year-Round’ into law. But that doesn’t mean an immediate end to standard time… yet. The law will keep Colorado locked in daylight...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy