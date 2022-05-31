[VIDEO] Lightning strikes house in Colorado + tips to stay safe

Lightning fills the sky above homes in the Denver metro area. Photo Credit: milehightraveler (iStock).

A home security camera captured footage of a lightning strike hitting a home in Arvada on Sunday afternoon.

The video, shared by KDVR, shows the moment the strike suddenly hits the house, sending sparks and smoke into the air.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an average of 500,000 lightening flashes hit the ground in Colorado every year. With this number, the state ranks 19th in the country in the number of "Cloud-to-Ground" (CG) lightning flashes, NWS data suggests.

Moreover, lightning has been responsible for hundreds of injuries and at least 99 deaths in Colorado since 1980, the service reports.

"In recent years, Colorado was tied for 7th in the nation when it comes to lightning fatalities (years 2008-2018). When you look at a longer period of time, Colorado ranks 4th in the nation for fatalities (years 1959-2019)," the NWS website says.

Lightning strikes are also credited for causing around half of Colorado's wildfires each year.

Lightning strikes can be unavoidable and unpredictable.

Here are some tips from the City of Colorado Springs on how to stay safe during a lightning storm:

Unplug appliances and other electrical items during a storm

Stay away from windows and doors

Avoid washing your hands, bathing, doing laundry, or washing dishes during a storm

Never work on plumbing in the home during a thunder and lightning storm

If your home is hit, you should call 911 so that the fire risk can be assessed.

Find a list of where lightning strikes are the most in Colorado here.