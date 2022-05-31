Monache High School softball player Morgan Hunter was voted by readers as the Visalia Times-Delta Tulare County prep athlete of the week.

In an online poll that closed on June 3, Hunter received 3,700 votes, or a 84.9% majority, of the 4,401 responses.

Hunter fired a one-hitter to lead the Marauders to the 2022 Central Section Division III championship. She tossed a complete game and registered nine strikeouts in the title-game win over Wasco.

Jack Anker, baseball, Tulare Western. In his final outing of his high school career, Anker allowed just one run but Tulare Western fell 1-0 to Hanford in a semifinal playoff game. He finished with three strikeouts in six frames.

Isabella Flores, girls track and field, El Diamante. Flores placed 17th in the 200-meter dash and 18th in the 400-meter run in the preliminary rounds at the 102nd CIF State Championships.

Victoria Frias, softball, Lindsay. Frias, a pitcher, turned in a complete game, throwing two strikeouts in the Cardinals' playoff loss to Arvin. She also had two hits.

Morgan Hunter, softball, Porterville. Hunter fired a one-hitter to lead the Marauders to the 2022 Central Section Division III championship. She tossed a complete game and registered nine strikeouts in the title-game win over Wasco.

This wraps up the athlete of the week voting for the 2021-22 school year. The Times-Delta/Advance-Register would like to thank readers for voting.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Update: Athlete of the week, Monache's Morgan Hunter