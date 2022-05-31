ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Update: Athlete of the week, Monache's Morgan Hunter

By Vongni Yang, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l1nEj_0fw1YA0M00

Monache High School softball player Morgan Hunter was voted by readers as the Visalia Times-Delta Tulare County prep athlete of the week.

In an online poll that closed on June 3, Hunter received 3,700 votes, or a 84.9% majority, of the 4,401 responses.

Hunter fired a one-hitter to lead the Marauders to the 2022 Central Section Division III championship. She tossed a complete game and registered nine strikeouts in the title-game win over Wasco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqwJE_0fw1YA0M00

Original story: Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite prep athletes of the week at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com. The poll closes at noon on Friday.

Please do not email your votes.

Here are the choices for the week of May 23-27:

  • Jack Anker, baseball, Tulare Western. In his final outing of his high school career, Anker allowed just one run but Tulare Western fell 1-0 to Hanford in a semifinal playoff game. He finished with three strikeouts in six frames.
  • Isabella Flores, girls track and field, El Diamante. Flores placed 17th in the 200-meter dash and 18th in the 400-meter run in the preliminary rounds at the 102nd CIF State Championships.
  • Victoria Frias, softball, Lindsay. Frias, a pitcher, turned in a complete game, throwing two strikeouts in the Cardinals' playoff loss to Arvin. She also had two hits.
  • Morgan Hunter, softball, Porterville. Hunter fired a one-hitter to lead the Marauders to the 2022 Central Section Division III championship. She tossed a complete game and registered nine strikeouts in the title-game win over Wasco.

This wraps up the athlete of the week voting for the 2021-22 school year. The Times-Delta/Advance-Register would like to thank readers for voting.

Vongni Yang is a sports reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. He covers Tulare County sports. Follow him on Twitter @Vongni. To support his continued coverage of local sports, subscribe today.

More: 33 Tulare County athletes are bound for the next level. Where will they compete in college?

It runs in the family: How track connects the Flores household

Michael Machado resigns as Mission Oak football coach

Tulare Western pitcher Jack Anker has a 93 mph fastball: 'I want to be a Hall of Famer'

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Update: Athlete of the week, Monache's Morgan Hunter

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Softball#Sports#Monache High School#The Visalia Times Delta#Marauders#Tulare Western#Cardinals
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

1K+
Followers
494
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy