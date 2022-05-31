ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

TMA’s “Off the Walls” FREE summer Pop-Ups

eguidemagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTMA’s “Off the Walls” FREE summer Pop-Up art experience schedule is here!. Bring...

eguidemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

The 9 Best Green Paint Colors Designers Turn to Again and Again

Why leave your love for Mother Nature outside? Sourcing the best green paint colors for kitchens, bedrooms, and cozy nooks can be a fitting tribute to the great outdoors. It’s been less than a year since several paint companies dubbed a sage-like hue 2022’s official Color of the Year, and we’re already seeing this It color incorporated virtually everywhere—from the kitchens of Catskills retreats to the built-ins of historic brownstones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This stunning beach cabin has a partial transparent design to offer the most beautiful panoramic view

Part cabin part conservatory, the Beach Cabin on the Baltic Sea by Peter Kuczia offers the most stunning panoramic views of the beach. This small gastronomy facility located in north Poland near Gdansk boasts of a simple form that fits naturally into the beach environment but stands out thanks to its bold design. The cabin comes in two parts – an enclosed space on the side, and a vast, open living/dining area that provides shelter along with an abundance of natural light. This dining area is further split into two, with one half made in the traditional style of a cabin, while the other half is constructed entirely out of glass. This glass facade gives onlookers an absolutely sublime view of the ocean, the shoreline, and even the sky above!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tma#Art
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Dated ’70s Rental Kitchen Gets a Boho-Style Redo for $180

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

Before & After: A Yellow Meditation Space Becomes a Stylish Dining Room for $1,000

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing to remember about renovations, it’s this: You should use your home however it suits you best. If that means converting a dining room into a cycling studio, so be it. If you’d rather outfit your dining space for meditation, then go ahead and commit.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
thespruce.com

How to Use Fans to Cool a Room

Using a fan is a simple, inexpensive way to cool a room, especially when compared to the high costs and environmental impact of running an AC. A portable or ceiling fan costs 50 times less to run than central air conditioning, plus no harmful refrigerant is required. Even if you do use ACs, fans can lower their overall cost by supplementing their operation or reducing the frequency of their use.
HOME & GARDEN
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Loewe to Celebrate Weaving and Mending at Salone del Mobile

Click here to read the full article. A WEAVE IN TIME: For its sixth project at Milan’s Salone del Mobile, Loewe and creative director Jonathan Anderson will continue to delve into craft, focusing this time on traditional weaving techniques. Highlighted throughout “Weave, Restore, Renew” is the idea that repairing is central to being sustainable while bringing uniqueness and extra character, an approach that “sits right at the crossing of respect for the environment and respect for the product,” according to Anderson.More from WWDA Look at the Grand Reopening Museum of Contemporary Art San DiegoRoberto Cavalli Resort 2023Dsquared2 Resort 2023 “Across this whole...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BHG

Which Colors Make Brown? How to Create Custom Brown Paint

You might have noticed that the past decade has been all about cool shades of gray when it comes to interior design. But recently, the pendulum swings the opposite direction, with warm beige and brown tones popular once again. The color brown makes a space feel warm and cozy. From lighter hues that create an inviting feel to darker tones that make a dramatic statement, brown provides endless design possibilities and inspiration. The earthy and organic quality of the color makes it a popular neutral that will always be a classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy