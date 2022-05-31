Glenwood Pool opens for Summer 2022

MACOMB — Glenwood Pool opened Memorial Day weekend just in time for the warmer weather.

Jamie Childe is the manager at Glenwood Pool. Childe was one of two staff members present at the pool's opening, in addition to three lifeguards.

Childe said this was her second year managing the pool. She is from a larger city, so living and working in Macomb has been a new experience for her.

“Getting to see how the community comes together with everything and how everyone knows each other, and everyone just gets along and has fun at the pool was probably my highlight of last summer,” she said.

Childe is a Western Illinois student who will be graduating with a degree in music therapy, so this will be her last year managing the pool.

This reporter arrived shortly after the pool opened at noon on Saturday. Only two pool-goers were present to brave the water, which Childe said was still very cold.

Childe said the YMCA, which operates the pool, plans to hold events this year. Dollar days, in which people pay just $1 to get into the pool were popular, and may be on this year's agenda. “We're going to try to do some theme nights, maybe once a month, if we can get that planned,” she said. She said there is a new aquatics director who will be deciding on themed activities.

The pool had significant maintenance issues some years back which resulted in delayed openings and early closing of the pool. Last year, the pool opened on time, but closed early, in August, to coincide with the start of the academic year.

This year, they had no major issues prior to reopening, which she said they'd worked hard to make sure happened Memorial Day weekend. The main things that needed to happen before the opening included repairs to the slide, fresh paint and new curtains in the locker rooms, and the addition of two new benches donated by Build a Better Block Macomb.

Glenwood Pool opened Memorial Day Weekend and last year closed by August 18th, 2021. The daily pass for YMCA members is $5 and $6 for non-members. Punch cards for 20 visits are also available for both members and non-members at $80 and $100, respectively.

Pool hours are from Monday-Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Families and groups can also rent space after hours for special parties Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. for $200.