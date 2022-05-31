Art Houz serves up movies and dining in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bellagio Conservator just unveiled its summer theme, called "Jungle of Dreams." What goes into constantly transforming the space for each season and new events?. Jessica Walker, director of horticulture, joined us to talk about the process.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three Square is getting ready to kick off its annual ‘Restaurant Week’ in Las Vegas. The 12-day event, which runs from June 6 through the 17, is just one of the food bank's efforts to combat food insecurity across the valley. “Over the...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Palms Casino Resort and Vegas Test Kitchen are working together on a new pop-up restaurant experience. A Palms spokesperson says guests will be able to enjoy a variety of cuisine from three local chefs every Friday and Saturday night. It's part of what's called...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is bringing one family-friendly event back to a local North Las Vegas park. The Craig Ranch Spring Campout at Craig Ranch Regional Park will take place on Friday, June 3 through Saturday, June 4. Families are invited to bring...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Calling all foodies -- It's time for your weekly dose of "what's for dinner!" Al Mancini, creator of Neon Feast and host of the Food and Loathing podcast, joined us to talk about some new openings and upcoming events around Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, giving Americans everywhere an excuse to indulge in a delicious treat morning, noon or night. The name "doughnut" comes from Salvation Army volunteers known as "donut lassies," who traveled overseas during World War I to provide support to troops through things like supplies and confections.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — June 1 marks the start of Pride Month. Southern Nevada is already getting in the spirit. Resorts World welcomed families and everyone of all ages to Las Vegas Pride Family Bingo. This was the scene inside the Lily Ballroom, as drag queens celebrated the new...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is now home to many craft breweries, but there's only *one* on the Las Vegas Strip, and it's offering a weekend brunch menu. Joining us now with more is the general manager of Trustworthy Brewing Co., Robert Parekh.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 53rd annual World Series of Poker has wrapped up its first week of play in Las Vegas. During its opening week, the first of 88 gold bracelets have already been awarded, with more action to come over the weekend. Highlights of the week include...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A first-of-its-kind, fully plant-based fine-dining restaurant has opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip. Crossroads Kitchen and CB | Crossroads Burgers opened its doors at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, May 28, with Katy Perry and Anderson Paak in attendance. Crossroads Kitchen is...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Memorial Day may be over but the Las Vegas community's appreciation for our veterans isn't. Tuesday, Las Vegas Veterans and Regal Cinemas teamed up to send 200 veterans and active duty, reserve, retired and national guard soldiers to the movies to see "Top Gun: Maverick" for free.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — June is National Pride Month and there are a lot of events happening across the Las Vegas valley. The Las Vegas Aviators baseball team will be holding their annual PRIDE night on Wednesday, June 1 at 7 pm. Pride branded merchandise and a portion of...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A company that controls Elvis Presley's image is backing off from legal threats over Las Vegas wedding chapels' use of impersonators of the iconic rock-and-roll king. Authentic Brands Group said in a statement that it's working with chapels on the use of Elvis' name, image...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Although The Animal Foundation takes in many animals each day, one kitten is catching the attention of many at the shelter. The Animal Foundation posted on social media Friday that they currently have, what they call, a super rare male calico kitten at their facility.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The "Real Talk" Youth Impact Program celebrates the grand opening of their newly donated building. This program is a prevention and proactive program to help youth stay out of the juvenile system. Monthly meetings are held with ex-offenders as speakers in addition to family support...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several Las Vegas chapels were shocked when they received cease-and-desist notices for the use of Elvis impersonators. Authentic Brands Group, which owns the rights to Elvis Presley's image and likeness, sent the notices, alleging the impersonators are violating their trademark. Michael Kelly, managing partner of...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local blood donation bank, Vitalant, has partnered with South Point Hotel and Casino to host a blood drive this week. The blood drive will take place Friday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Brunswick Room at the South Point Hotel, Casino, and Spa.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local GRAMMY-nominated band Panic! At The Disco is headed on the road as part of a new tour, where they will be back on familiar grounds this fall. The band will set off on a 40 date, THE VIVA LAS VENGEANCE TOUR, starting on September 8 in Austin, Texas, and will have special guests MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers join as openers.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Whitney Houston hologram show on the Las Vegas Strip will be going dark later this month to undergo production enhancements, a spokesperson said Wednesday. "An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert" is closing out its current run at Harrah's Las Vegas on...
