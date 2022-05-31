ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Duck Into Local Duck Donuts Stores for Friday Treat

By Joe Zlomek
sanatogapost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGEVILLE PA – Duck Donuts, with stores located in Collegeville and King of Prussia, will observe National Donut Day on Friday (June 3, 2022) by giving away a cinnamon sugar donut (at top) to...

PHILADELPHIA, PA

