Longtime Carroll assistant Rigo Morales named Bishop head football coach

Longtime Carroll football assistant and head track coach Rigo Morales has accepted the head football coach position at Bishop, Morales confirmed Tuesday.

Morales replaces Louie Rodriguez, whose contract was not renewed by the Bishop school board in early May after going 7-7 in two seasons.

"I'm excited for the opportunity," Morales said. "Bishop is known for having talent — their baseball team is in the regional finals this week. I know there are great kids there. I want to surround myself with great men, put together with a great staff and roll up my sleeves and go to work."

Morales takes over in Bishop after spending 10 seasons at Carroll, most recently as defensive coordinator. He has also been the boys track coach since 2014. Before Carroll he played for the Las Vegas Locos in the United Football League and coached at Brownsville Porter (2006-09).

"We want to build a brand in Bishop that the community can be proud of ... our kids can be proud of," Morales said. "We want to make sure our kids know they have a fighting chance and understand that because of their hard work, we are going to put a good product on the field.

"With the right staff and mindset, the right system, these kids can be successful."

Morales said that it is too early to determine what schemes Bishop will employ offensively and defensively this year and personnel will help dictate that, although he expects the team to be a spread offense. He played in a 4-2-5 defensive scheme and coached in a 3-4 under former Carroll head coach Juan Rodriguez most recently.

Bishop will be Morales' first head football coaching position, but the Texas A&M-Kingsville graduate said he approached track & field with the same mindset.

"My mindset was 'I'm going to be the head football coach with this job,' " Morales said. "That was my approach and we were successful. We won district titles. We had guys make it to the state meet, regional champions and I'm real proud of that."

Morales said he quickly recognized a family atmosphere at Bishop and understands one of the biggest challenges will be taking over a program roughly two months before the start of fall practice.

"It is June already and we are going to try to implement a system and get started as soon as possible, get to know the kids and build relationships with them," Morales said. "Implement a new playbook. That is the biggest challenge right now. Time is against us right now. We have a football season less than two months away."

Bishop moves into Class 4A Division II after being in Class 3A previously and is aligned in the four-team District 16-4A Division II with La Grulla, Raymondville and Port Isabel.

Morales, 39, has a wife Theresa and two children, a 9-year old daughter Belicia and 1-year old son Kemuel.

Quinton Martinez covers all things sports in South Texas. Support local coverage like this by checking out our subscription options and special offers at Caller.com/subscribe

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Longtime Carroll assistant Rigo Morales named Bishop head football coach