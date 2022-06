Suddenly my neighborhood is quiet again. Hmmm. What’s different? I’ll tell you what’s different. Marist students have gone home for the summer. And there are no lines to get into house parties, no drunken kids loudly walking back to their dorms from the bars. I know that there are people reading this that think I’m a “Karen”, but they probably don’t live near a college.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO