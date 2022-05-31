You'll Be Jealous Of South Korea's Costco Bakery

Renowned for its iconic Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and delicious Waffled Potato Fries, Chick-fil-A has grown into one of the most crave-able fast-food restaurants in the U.S. since first opening its doors in 1967. Today, the fast-food chain boasts over 2,700 restaurants that employ over 170,000 staff members (via Chick-fil-A). According to a QSR Revenue Report, in 2020, Chick-fil-A made more revenue per store than any other fast food joint in the U.S. For example, while McDonald's earned an average of $2,944,000 per store and Taco Bell made $1,648,000 per store, the figure stood at around $5,013,000 for Chick-fil-A outlets, though the chain came in third for revenue overall, only beat out by McDonald's and Starbucks.
