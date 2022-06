What’s happening: This Thursday, June 2, marks the return of what’s become a welcome summer tradition for Sterling Heights and the surrounding communities, what’s unofficially been called Thursday Nights in the Park. The Dodge Park Farmers Market returns for the season, the outdoor beer garden Patios n’ Pints returns to the Upton House, and the 47th Annual Music in the Park concert series returns to the Dodge Park Amphitheatre — and all on the same day. The events occur each Thursday throughout the summer.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO