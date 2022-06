They say age is just a number, and one bar in New Hudson, Michigan is proving that in a big way. The New Hudson Inn has been serving it up for 191 years. It's hard to believe will all the changes that seem to bring many businesses to a close, especially when we're talking about businesses that opened before both the car and telephone were a thing. As a matter of fact, Michigan had not achieved statehood when the “Old Tavern”, as it was known, opened its doors.

HUDSON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO