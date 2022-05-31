Investigation opened after Owensboro theft

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they are hoping to identify a woman involved in a recent theft.

The department posted on social media Tuesday morning asking the public for any information on the person of interest. From the photos taken, it appears the theft happened in a retail store.

Security cameras captured time stamps for May 6 from 2:59 to 3:21 p.m. If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Detective Couch at 270-687-8872 , or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484 .

