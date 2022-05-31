ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Investigation opened after Owensboro theft

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say they are hoping to identify a woman involved in a recent theft.

The department posted on social media Tuesday morning asking the public for any information on the person of interest. From the photos taken, it appears the theft happened in a retail store.

Martin County woman facing neglect and drug charges

Security cameras captured time stamps for May 6 from 2:59 to 3:21 p.m. If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Detective Couch at 270-687-8872 , or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484 .

Chad Norris
3d ago

How can the OPD use cameras in their investigations but when we try to use ours for something that we caught the Police/Sheriffs tell us we can’t use that and that they must be caught in the act!! Think that through

