Public Safety

Canada to temporarily decriminalize illegal drugs in British Columbia

By Jacob Knutson
 3 days ago

Canada's drug regulator announced Tuesday it will temporarily decriminalize illegal drugs for personal use in British Columbia for three years starting Jan. 31, 2023. Why it matters: The exemption is the first of its kind in Canadian history and is in response to an unprecedented and growing overdose crisis in the...

Axios

Pfizer seeks COVID vaccine authorization for children under 5

Pfizer said Wednesday that it has asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use for children under 5. Why it matters: It's one more step toward a vaccine for America's youngest. A recent poll found that 18% of parents of children under the...
Axios

COVID-fatigued health workers are mobilizing

Health care workers nationwide are organizing and pushing for workplace changes like better pay or more favorable staffing ratios after waves of pandemic-fueled burnout and frustration. Why it matters: COVID-19 and its aftereffects triggered an exodus of health care workers. Those who stayed are demanding more from health systems that...
Axios

Biden announces third airlift for baby formula

President Biden announced the third Operation Fly Formula flight Wednesday to ease the baby formula shortage. Driving the news: United Airlines will bring the Kendamil formula free of charge from Heathrow Airport in London to multiple airports across the United States over the next three weeks. This is the first time an airline has donated an Operation Formula Flight.
Axios

Louisiana passes bill to make mailing abortion pills a crime

The Louisiana state Senate on Friday passed a bill that would prohibit pregnant people from getting abortion pills via mail. Driving the news: The bill makes "delivering, dispensing, distributing, or providing" an "abortion-inducing drug" to a pregnant person a crime, and requires patients to take the medication in person, despite federal guidance that says that it is safe to access the pills via telemedicine.
Axios

Scoop: U.S. and UAE discuss strategic security agreement

The Biden administration and the United Arab Emirates are discussing a possible strategic agreement that would give the Gulf country certain U.S. security guarantees, two current and former U.S. officials told me. Why it matters: The discussions began last November, but became more serious after the UAE and Biden administration...
Axios

Scoop: Biden set to secure historic refugee deal with Spain

The Biden administration is expecting a commitment from Spain — set to be announced at next week's Summit of the Americas — to resettle refugees from the Western Hemisphere for the first time ever, according to internal planning documents reviewed by Axios. Why it matters: The pledge —...
Axios

Linda Fagan becomes first woman to command U.S. military branch

President Biden swore in Admiral Linda Fagan on Wednesday as commandant of the Coast Guard, making her the first woman to lead a branch of the U.S. armed forces. Driving the news: "Now we need to keep working to make sure Admiral Fagan may be the first but not the only person. We need to see more women at the highest levels of command at the Coast Guard and across every service in the armed forces," Biden said.
Axios

WHO believes North Korea's COVID outbreak is worsening

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said it assumes North Korea's coronavirus outbreak is "getting worse, not better," but severely lacks data from the country. Why it matters: WHO officials are questioning recent reports from state-run media outlets, which claimed as recently as Sunday that the country's outbreak had improved and that leaders were considering revising its containment measures, according to CNN.
Axios

Car sharing service Turo launches in New York

Peer-to-peer car sharing service Turo will be available in all 50 states by the end of this month when it launches in New York, becoming the first business of its kind to reach this milestone. Why it matters: Summer travel is back and car rental shortages over the past year...
Axios

America still needs more COVID treatments

America's COVID treatment arsenal is still dangerously understocked, experts warn, and more government funding may be required to bring new drugs to market quickly enough. Between the lines: Having one reliable antiviral and one effective monoclonal antibody is far from ideal heading into the fall, but the federal government says it doesn't have enough money to buy more of the existing therapeutics, let alone invest in new ones.
Axios Richmond

Virginia lawmakers OK sales of synthetic THC products

Virginia lawmakers gave a big green light to manufacturers and retailers of lab-made THC products like Delta-8 this week.Why it matters: Virginia has yet to agree on a path toward a legal recreational marijuana market, but the change will allow widespread sales of hemp-based products that produce the same intoxicating high. "We are legalizing retail marijuana. Straight up. It's just that we're going to call it hemp," Del. Dawn Adams, a Richmond Democrat who opposed the change, said Wednesday on the House floor.State of play: The lab-made products — mostly edibles and vape cartridges — are already being sold...
Axios Denver

Colorado COVID hospitalizations rise nearly 40% amid latest wave

Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Case counts may be affected by Memorial Day disruptions to reporting; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado's COVID wave appears to be outpacing the majority of the country and is leading to more hospitalizations across the state. By the numbers: The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 spiked nearly 40% this week compared to a week earlier, with 225 people admitted as of Tuesday, the latest state data shows.In the same time period, Colorado's positivity rate based on PCR test results rose to 12% — 7 percentage points above the key benchmark that sounds the alarm for public health officials.Three counties — Boulder, Broomfield and Jackson — have moved to the CDC’s highest-risk level, and masking is recommended indoors in those areas. Denver remains at medium-risk. What they're saying: "It's fair to assume the virus is fairly widespread," Beth Carlton at the Colorado School of Public Health told the Denver Post. "Whatever hope of a plateau there was last week is gone for now."What to watch: Research suggests new Omicron variants expected to emerge in the future may keep case levels high — and even potentially outrun the vaccines designed to fight them, Axios' Tina Reed reports.
Axios Seattle

More finger-pointing over deleted text messages, but no probe

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office has said for months it can't investigate a deleted text messages scandal surrounding Seattle's former mayor and police chief unless it first gets a formal referral — but that's not exactly the case.Reality check: In fact, Ferguson's office routinely has asked King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg for permission to investigate potential felony crimes in the county, and is typically granted that authority when it does.Satterberg's office this week provided Axios with three recent examples of written requests from the AG's office to investigate cases within King County.What they're saying: "They don't need to...
