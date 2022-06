In a world with polar bears stranded on melting ice caps and sea turtles ingesting plastic debris, we can’t help but feel an overall sense of doom and gloom for the Earth. The temperatures are rising along with heaping landfills, and it almost feels like there’s no coming back from this. Laura Earle is challenging that idea. Based out of Detroit, Earle is using her skills in artistry to convey how important environmentally conscious living is.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO