Penn State women’s hockey has named Rene Gangarosa, Mallory Uihlein, and Kiara Zanon as the three co-captains for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the team announced Wednesday. Gangarosa enters her fifth year at Penn State with 43 points in 126 games. Even though those stats may not be too flashy, the Rochester native has generated a +30 rating during her career, which includes a +19 in the team’s most recent season. Serving as an alternate captain during the 2021-22 season, she was named an All-CHA second team honoree.

PENN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO