ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

After Double or Nothing debut, Paige VanZant ‘can’t wait’ for AEW solo match

By Nick Tylwalk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDdJX_0fw1Uogm00

After including former UFC fighter Paige VanZant in storylines involving American Top Team and signing her to a contract, AEW waited a bit before giving her an in-ring debut. That came in a six-person mixed tag match at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 29, and now VanZant can’t wait to get back in the ring — this time on her own.

The Schmo talked with VanZant after Double or Nothing to get her assessment on how her first ever pro wrestling match turned out. Her team, which included TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and his Men of the Year partner, Ethan Page , emerged victorious, and she was pleased she got to show off what she’s picked up so far while contributing to the effort.

“I’m feeling great, I went out there, we got the win … I showed everybody I’m meant to be a pro wrestler, too,” VanZant said.

“I never give myself a perfect grade,” she added when asked how she’d grade her debut. “There’s always room for improvement. I’m only going to get better. I just started training pro wrestling, but you got to see how quickly I picked up pro wrestling moves, and I showed all the girls in the division they got somebody to look out for.”

That raises the obvious question of when AEW might feel VanZant is ready for a singles match. Though understandably still green, she also has a reputation as a hard worker who has the potential to pick up the necessary skills quickly. And AEW has had great success building Jade Cargill, who was similarly inexperienced when arriving in the company, into a star.

Asked about a potential singles debut, VanZant said she’d prefer it come sooner rather than later.

“I hope soon,” VanZant said. “I came out of this match unscathed, I have zero injuries because I put on a dominant performance. I can’t wait for my solo match.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Wants Bail For Cain Velasquez: “They’re Letting All These Crazy People Out”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jorge Masvidal suggests Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage as UFC contract dispute continues

Jorge Masvidal has suggested that Nate Diaz is suffering from brain damage amid his contract dispute with the UFC.Diaz, 37, has one fight left on his current deal but has not been able to agree upon an opponent. The American has voiced his frustration with the situation frequently in recent months, and old foe Masvidal has now weighed in on the matter.“I think he’s got too much CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) to even understand what they’re putting in front of him,” Masvidal said of Diaz on The MMA Hour. “Normally I don’t take the UFC’s side, as you know, but...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige Vanzant
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Or Nothing#Combat#American Top Team#Tnt#Men Of
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Simone Johnson's New Wrestling Name Has Drawn Criticism From Some Fans

When it comes to professional wrestlers that demonstrate massive crossover entertainment potential, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the first person that comes to mind. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was a mega star in the WWE before going on to set his sights on acting, and did a darn good job in many of his appearances. After all, the Fast & Furious franchise became a mega-blockbuster thanks to Dwayne.
WWE
The Spun

Legendary WNBA Star Files Lawsuit Against The Rock

Legendary WNBA star Sue Bird has filed a lawsuit against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over the XFL's rebranded logo. The XFL's rebranded logo is similar to Bird's TOGETHXR. The WNBA star took to Twitter nearly two months ago complaining about the similarity. Since that tweet, Bird and Megan Rapinoe have...
CELEBRITIES
Boxing Scene

Hearn: I Got a Letter From Mayweather Promotions Telling Me To Stop Talking About Gervonta Davis

Eddie Hearn’s incessant overtures to Gervonta Davis resulted in a legal warning, according to the promoter. In recent weeks, Hearn, the outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing, has repeatedly stated his desire to sign Davis to a promotional contract, amid rumors that the hard-hitting Baltimore lightweight is on the outs with his longtime handlers at Mayweather Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Bellator MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Signing With WWE

Bellator MMA star “Master” Valerie Loureda is reportedly signing with WWE. According to Fightful Select, Loureda is expected to sign with WWE if she hasn’t already. As recently as mid-May, she was training at the WWE Performance Center. Loureda made a favorable impression on WWE officials and...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Has Open Door To Return To The Company

The landscape has certainly changed in professional wrestling as fans have seen a number of WWE stars part ways with the company in recent months with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae being just two of the names who have moved on from World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports...
WWE
The Spun

Photos: Star LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Enjoying Vacation

Olivia Dunne, one of the most-popular female gymnasts on social media, seems to be enjoying the offseason. The LSU gymnast earned All-American honors as a freshman during the 2021 season. While she works extremely hard on her craft, she also enjoys some time away from the gym. Earlier this week,...
GYMNASTICS
ComicBook

AJ Lee Offers an Update on Her Possible Return to Wrestling Now That CM Punk Is Thriving in AEW

AJ Lee (April Mendez) has remained retired from the world of professional wrestling since April 2015. But when her husband, CM Punk, made his comeback last August for All Elite Wrestling, many fans started to hope that it might get the ball rolling on her return to the ring. She has stepped back into the business by working as an executive producer and color commentator for the WOW— Women of Wrestling promotion but told Renee Paquette on The Sessions this week that her opinion on competing hasn't changed.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy