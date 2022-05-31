ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Democrat

Argument over color of house paint leads to Memorial Day shooting, arrest; 1 of 4 weekend shootings

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

A woman was arrested on Memorial Day after police say she fired a gun at someone painting her home, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Megan Childree, 33, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill Monday, according to TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Perkins Street, off South Monroe Street, when Childree allegedly confronted the person painting her house because she "was upset about the color of the paint," Merritt said.

Soon after, Childree walked into her house, grabbed a gun and fired it at the person painting the house, whom police say they have not identified.

Childree "retreated into her home" before she surrendered to police, who surrounded her home as they made initial contact through the telephone.

She was apprehended and brought to the Leon County Detention Facility, where she remains without bail, according to court records.

TPD investigating another Memorial Day shooting : One man shot in the arm

TPD is investigating another other shootings that occurred on Memorial Day.

About an hour after the Perkins Street shooting, a man left his car unlocked and running when he went inside to grab a food order at Locos Tacos, at 1525 W. Tharpe Street., according to a TPD summary of the incident.

While he was inside, police say the man told them another man jumped in the car and drove out of the parking lot. Soon after, the man spotted his car at the Exxon Gas Station on West Tharpe Street, according to the summary.

While he was running towards the vehicle, a suspect who police say they have not identified, allegedly rolled down the window and pulled out a firearm.

"In fear of his life, the victim pulled out his firearm and fired one round at the vehicle missing it completely, but striking the business," read a TPD incident synopsis. "No injuries were reported from this shooting. The suspect subsequently fled the scene."

Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, a man said he was walking east on Ridge Road "when a vehicle with unknown suspects drove up from behind and shot him in the arm," according to a TPD incident synopsis.

The man was rushed to the hospital where police made contact with him.

"The victim was not forthcoming with further information regarding the incident," the police synopsis said. "This is an open and active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time."

There have been at least 60 shootings in the capital city and county since Jan. 1, resulting in at least 12 deaths and 33 injuries, according to an analysis of gun violence by the Democrat .

Vehicle crash that killed a dog

Around noon Sunday, two pedestrians were walking a dog on the sidewalk of White Drive when they were struck by a two-vehicle crash.

The pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the dog was deceased on-scene, the synopsis said, adding: "The drivers of the two vehicles did not report any injuries. This is an open and active investigation and no arrests have been made at this time."

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

