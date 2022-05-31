ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Woman stabbed by daughter dies from injuries on Memorial Day, charges upgraded to 1st degree murder

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Joan Ffolkes, an 80-year-old woman who police say was stabbed by one of her daughters Friday, died from her injuries at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Monday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Brigette Ffolkes, 57, who was initially charged Friday afternoon with attempted homicide, now faces an upgraded charge of premeditated murder, TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt said.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 a.m. at a house in the 1600 block of Harbor Club Drive, in northeast Tallahassee.

Previous coverage:

Police responded to the scene after Francine Ffolkes, an administrative law judge, called 911 saying her mother had been stabbed.

When officers got to the house, Ffolkes told them that she woke up to the sound of her sister banging on her door and admitting to attacking their mother, who had dementia and was not very mobile, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators found one kitchen knife with visible blood on it as well as a metal candlestick holder, which Brigette Ffolkes said she used to hit her mother.

"Brigette stated (to police that) it has been difficult to take care of her mother and (she) had been planning to kill her for a few months," read a TPD affidavit, adding that her sister, Francine, knew nothing of "the plan."

Bridgette Ffolkes has previously been arrested in Leon County on multiple non-violent charges like trespassing and violation of parole, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Woman stabbed by daughter dies from injuries on Memorial Day, charges upgraded to 1st degree murder

Comments / 0

