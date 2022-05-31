ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infant delivered after mom was killed in a Thibodaux car crash has died

By Dan Copp, The Courier
 3 days ago

A baby delivered after his mother was killed in a car crash in Thibodaux last month has died, authorities said.

Newborn Khalili Anthony Ledet had been in critical condition after his mother, 20-year-old Emily Ledet, died in a crash May 1 at Ridgefield Road and La. 3185.

Luling attorney Macy Lauren Ledet, who represents Emily Ledet’s family, said the infant died 5:12 p.m. Friday, 27 days after the deadly crash.

Authorities said 41-year-old Mark Dyer Jr. of Thibodaux caused the collision, which also left several people injured. Dyer is facing charges of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree negligent injuring, DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.

He is also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in a separate incident that occurred shortly before the crash, authorities said.

A 2022 Ram 2500 driven by Dyer was traveling south shortly before 8 p.m. on Ridgefield Road as a 2006 Ford Escape was driving east on La. 3185.  As Dyer approached the intersection, he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Ford, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway, authorities said.

DWI: Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI in Sunday Thibodaux crash

Dyer suffered moderate injuries, police said. The other driver, who also was not wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Emily Ledet, a backseat passenger in the Ford, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, police said. She suffered critical injuries and later died.

Four other occupants in the Ford were not wearing seat belts and suffered moderate injuries. Toxicology samples collected from Dyer showed his blood-alcohol level was nearly two times over the legal limit of .08, State Police said.

Dyer was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish jail. According to Macy Ledet, he has since been released on bond and has retained an attorney.

Macy Ledet said she has launched her own investigation because the family suspects a police pursuit led up to the crash. However, State Police and Thibodaux Police said neither agency was involved in a chase prior to the collision.

“Counsel for the family of the victims has yet to obtain any reports from Louisiana State Police Troop C, as well as any information from the Thibodaux Police Department and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office, in the past 27 days, notwithstanding multiple requests,” Macy Ledet said. “The Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office has been cooperative during this investigation thus far. As more information comes to light concerning what transpired during the deadly events of May 1, 2022, the family is certain that multiple persons and/or entities contributed to the death of Emily Ellen Ledet and her now deceased son, Khalil Anthony Ledet.”

Trooper Ross Brennan of State Police Troop C said it is not unusual for fatal crash reports to take several weeks to complete.

“We’re going to work with the Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office to see about filing an arrest warrant for Mark Dyer to possibly update his charges now that the baby has passed away,” Brennan said. “It takes a while for a fatal to be investigated and going past a month is not uncommon. That’s typical of what happens. Once the report is finished and we have all the findings, we will present those findings to the immediate family.”

Charges: Thibodaux man blamed in crash that killed pregnant Houma woman faces new charges

The family asks anyone with information about the crash to call Macy Ledet at 504-512-6648.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

Comments

Precioux
3d ago

There were several witnesses that saw the pursuit. TPD & Troop C are just stalling on top of outright lying. So sad the infant has died as well. The entire community was rooting for a full recovery

Reply
3
