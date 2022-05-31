ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier

19-year-old Raceland man dies in fiery car crash; police say impairment suspected

By The Courier and Daily Comet
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xfv29_0fw1UjH900

A 19-year-old Raceland man was killed Monday night after his car veered off a Lafourche Parish road, struck several trees and burst into flames, police said today.

Gabriel Hebert was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police Troop C said.

Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was collected from Hebert for analysis, Troop C said in a news release.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. as Hebert was speeding in a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro heading east along the North Service Road, which runs parallel to U.S. 90. As he neared La. 1 in Raceland, police said, Hebert traveled off the road to the right while a curve and crashed.

Due to the severity of the damage, seat belt use was not immediately known, Troop C said.

It's one of four vehicle-related deaths in the area over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said. Two other people died in highway crashes and another in a boating accident.

Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2022.

Comments / 2

Related
WWL

Motorcyclist killed in Folsom crash

FOLSOM, La. — A 49-year-old man has died after he was riding a motorcycle that struck the back of a tractor trailer Friday evening. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Traffic Division say a man from the Hammond-area crashed his motorcycle into the back of a trailer being pulled behind a truck on Willie Road in Folsom.
FOLSOM, LA
KATC News

Silver Alert canceled: Lockport woman found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Lockport woman. State Police say she has been located and is safe. The Louisiana State Police issued the alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office after the 63-year-old woman walked away from her home in Lockport. She had last been seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.
LOCKPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 2, 2022, that on June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. Howard Evans, 36, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Evans was driving west on LA 30 in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2021 Freightliner tanker was being driven east on LA 30 at the same time. Evans crossed the centerline, entered the opposing lane, and collided with the tanker head-on for unknown reasons. The Impala was engulfed in flames after the impact.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Raceland#Traffic Accident#State Police Troop C#Chevrolet
brproud.com

Missing Lockport woman found safe

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La, (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert after learning that an elderly Lockport woman was found almost 24 hours since she was last seen. 63-year-old Darline Leonard was last seen walking off her property on Emile Drive in Lockport around 8:30 p.m....
LOCKPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Car crashes into Dominique’s Bistro on Main Street

At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street. Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Dead person’s relatives arrested on identify theft charges

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after they were caught making unauthorized purchases from a deceased person’s bank account. The sheriff’s office says that they received identity theft and bank fraud complaints about the bank account of a recently deceased...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects accused of theft, using stolen credit card

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is trying to identify two people believed to be involved with a tractor trailer burglary. The sheriff’s office is looking for two people who allegedly broke into a tractor trailer and stole a bag from the front seat between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on May 31 at the Dollar Tree on Greenwell Springs Road. EBRSO says that the victim’s credit card was also stolen and had been used to make purchases at the Lowes on Cortana Place.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot to death near Plank Road overnight

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death in a neighborhood off Plank Road Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Brady Street around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. There, police found Michael Anderson, 57, with multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson died...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish man killed in two-vehicle crash on LA 30

GEISMAR, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigated a two vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Road in Ascension Parish late Wednesday night. The initial investigation revealed that 36-year-old Howard Evans was driving a 2020 Chevy Impala west on LA 30 at the same time a 2021 Freightliner tanker was driving east on LA 30. Evans crossed the centerline and struck the tanker head-on. After the impact, the Impala caught on fire.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Unrestrained driver dies in two-vehicle crash on I-12

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday morning, May 31 around 8 a.m. on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. Officials identified the crash’s victim as Jaimie Wells, 35, of Rayne. According to LSP, Wells was driving...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO seeks help with unsolved murder from 2020

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a Houma man, which occurred on 10/29/2020, in the subdivision of Village East. Sheriff Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the case, which left 27-year-old Darius Ross of...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained man killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

Hammond – On May 31, 2022, around 8:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near the weigh station in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 35-year-old Jaimie Wells of Rayne. The initial investigation revealed that Wells...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff investigating carjacking at Robert gas station

ROBERT, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two men accused in a carjacking at a gas station in Robert. The carjacking happened Thursday before midnight at Sportsman's Parade gas station. Chief Jimmy Travis said the two approached the victim and her boyfriend and attempted to...
ROBERT, LA
WDSU

Hammond police searching for missing 16-year-old

HAMMOND, La. — The Hammond Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a missing person. Edvin Jose Escobar Garcia, 16-years-old, was reported missing out of Hammond. The HPD was notified Thursday that Garcia was last heard from on May 12, 2022, and was last seen wearing a...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-TV

Kenner man arrested, accused of killing roommate

KENNER, La. — Authorities say a Kenner man has been arrested after a fight with his roommate escalated to gun violence. Kenner police arrested 24-year-old Cade Fuxan and charged him with manslaughter after shooting his roommate, 22-year-old James Parker, multiple times. The police department says officers received the call...
KENNER, LA
The Courier

The Courier

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy