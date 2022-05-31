19-year-old Raceland man dies in fiery car crash; police say impairment suspected
A 19-year-old Raceland man was killed Monday night after his car veered off a Lafourche Parish road, struck several trees and burst into flames, police said today.
Gabriel Hebert was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police Troop C said.
Impairment is suspected, and a toxicology sample was collected from Hebert for analysis, Troop C said in a news release.
The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. as Hebert was speeding in a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro heading east along the North Service Road, which runs parallel to U.S. 90. As he neared La. 1 in Raceland, police said, Hebert traveled off the road to the right while a curve and crashed.
Due to the severity of the damage, seat belt use was not immediately known, Troop C said.
It's one of four vehicle-related deaths in the area over the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said. Two other people died in highway crashes and another in a boating accident.
Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 21 deaths in 2022.
