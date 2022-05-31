Queen Creek seeks vendors for upcoming events

While the summer heat is in full swing, the town of Queen Creek is getting ready for major fall events.

According to a press release, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the events by hosting a vendor booth, sponsorships or volunteering.

Founders’ Day, celebrating the town’s heritage and anniversary, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Trunk or Treat will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15. Both events are presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership.

Vendor fees vary from $125 to $200 based on booth type. A discount is available for businesses and organizations that register for Founders’ Day, Trunk or Treat and Spring into QC (held in March 2023).

All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet and vendors are responsible for their own supplies and equipment. Information regarding vendor fees and applications is available online at QueenCreekAZ.gov/SpecialEvents .

The deadline for Founders’ Day vendors is Aug. 11 and the deadline for Trunk or Treat vendors is Sept. 8. Late fees apply if submitted after the deadline.

Founders’ Day will be held at Founders’ Park located at 22407 S. Ellsworth Road from 5-9 p.m. This popular home-town event will include activities, food, music, entertainment, Battle of the Bags, and the Battle of the Badges.

Trunk or Treat provides a safe way for families to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun in a festival atmosphere. Trunk or Treat will be held in Town Center on Ellsworth Road north of Ocotillo Road from 5-9 p.m. Along with other Halloween attractions, children can trick‐or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on “Trunk or Treat Street” to get their bags filled with goodies, the release states.

Get in the spirit by participating as a trunk host. The fee is $50, and all candy is provided by the town. The trunk host deadline is Sept. 8. Additional opportunities for community involvement include carnival booths and entertainment. Visit QueenCreekAZ.gov/SpecialEvents for details and applications.

For additional information about sponsorship opportunities or vendor questions, email Ashley Archer or call 480-358-3718.

Founders’ Day and Trunk or Treat are sponsored by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram, an Earnhardt Dealership , Dibble, Event Team, J2 Design and Central Christian Church. SRP is sponsoring Founders’ Day, as well.