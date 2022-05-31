ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mike Bianco Discusses Week of Waiting, Preparation for Rebels in NCAA Tournament

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8m2o_0fw1Udyn00

Ole Miss punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament on Monday after an emotional regular season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss has rarely been in this situation under Mike Bianco, but it found itself holding its breath on selection Monday this season.

The Rebels had an up-and-down 2022 campaign, but their name was finally called on Memorial Day, slated as the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional. Miami, the host, is the No. 1 seed followed by Arizona at No. 2 and No. 4 Canisius.

Head coach Mike Bianco was made available to the media on Monday after the selection show, and he discussed what the last week has been like for his "bubble team" and how they have prepared for this moment.

"We haven't been in this situation a lot," Bianco said, "but I think the best thing you can do is hope you're going to have an answer like this today and keep practicing. Probably the biggest fear is you get good news like this, and you're not prepared. It's not easy, and the truth is, even when you know you're in it, it's not easy.

"I'm proud of the guys. They've hung in there. As they say, the bubble shrinks, and you get frustrated. We've been on the wrong side of this, and it's tough. We've been on the other side where you think you deserve to be in, and it didn't happen."

When Ole Miss saw that it had made the postseason, the team meeting room was filled with emotion, according to Bianco.

"I've never seen it that ecstatic," Bianco said. "It's from a team that I think is really good. At times, we weren't at our best, and at times, we were really good. To see them that excited to continue to play was really neat."

The Rebels are scheduled to open play in the regional on Friday at 6 p.m. CT against Arizona who eliminated them in the Tucson Super Regional last season, although both rosters look significantly different than a year ago.

"I know they've had a really good year," Bianco said, "and I know their catcher had another tremendous year. I don't know much about them."

That 6 p.m. start for the Rebels could be significantly delayed, however, as a tropical storm appears poised to hit Florida this weekend.

