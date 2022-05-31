ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Downtown apartments project goes down to the wire

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

A California developer on Tuesday made an 11th-hour bid to save his $16-million project to turn a downtown high-rise into apartments that cater to MSU students.

Will Kelty went before Wichita County Commissioners to ask for tax abatements for his project at the Petroleum Building at Eighth Street and Scott Avenue, the former home of the Holiday Inn Downtown. He faced a Wednesday deadline to obtain the abatements in order to get financing from a lender.

Efforts to turn some floors in the 10-story building into housing for college students and the remaining floors into standard apartments has been a financing nightmare for Kelty, who already owns the Big Blue Building and has been involved in restoration of other downtown buildings.

He told commissioners restoration of the property would increase its tax value and bring more revenue to the county, in addition to bringing more living space to downtown.

Kelty has already received incentives from the city, including $1 million for a fire supression system.

Midwestern State University would have no official connection with the completed building but was agreeable to putting in a bus route to accommodate students. He said the apartments would be similarly priced as dormitory facilities but would be more spacious and have private baths.

"The university won't sign on to it, but they are willing to encourage it," Kelty said.

Kelty has encountered financing obstacles throughout the process of trying to renovate the building.

"It's creative financing to try to make this work," he said.

"From a business point of view it seems like you're sticking your neck out on the line a long ways," Commissioner Mickey Fincannon said.

"This is a big gamble for me. If I fail, I fail personally," Kelty said.

Commissioners discussed the intricacies of the request at length before passing a measure that approved abatements in principle -- but is subject to a final vote once details are worked out. Kelty said afterwards he thought that would be enough to satisfy the bank.

Part of the first floor of the building is occupied by businesses, but the upper floors have been vacant for several years. As a hotel, the structure changed names and owners several times, ultimately becoming a residential hotel that was the site of numerous police calls. It sits on the site of the old Kemp Hotel, which was the city's premier hotel until it was demolished six decades ago.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Downtown apartments project goes down to the wire

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

City of Bowie appraising lakefront land

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Since the 1990s, the city of Bowie has owned just over 24-acres of lakefront property at Lake Amon A. Carter. And with those hot days of summer upon us in Texoma, plus school being out, there’s a lot of people are enjoying long lake days. But at the very end of Indian […]
BOWIE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What would you do if someone started living in your backyard and there didn’t seem to be a way to make them leave?. That’s the situation one woman is facing after a squatter set up an RV on her property in Wichita Falls. Crystal Dickerson’s circumstances are especially hard, because while her property is in Wichita Falls, she lives in New Jersey. She said she has called the police, county and city, but hasn’t had any luck.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
travelawaits.com

8 Things You’ll Love In The Small Texas Town Known For Its Crazy Water

Two years ago, my daughter reached out to a mineral water company called “Crazy Water” to be a local sponsor for our Southern Travelers Explore Conference. The water tasted excellent — refreshing, smooth, with no aftertaste or heaviness like you might find in some mineral waters — and had a catchy name, but I didn’t go further than drinking it.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
County
Wichita County, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
Wichita County, TX
Government
CBS DFW

Denton County Transportation Authority suspends A-train service

LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) - Severe weather, heavy rain, and flooding in the area has caused the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) to suspend A-train service.Officials say the change is effective immediately but that they will continue to monitor weather conditions 'to determine any necessary service modifications for the safety of passengers and DCTA employees.'Riders can get more information about DCTA service during the inclement weather on their website.The A-train Rail connects transit facilities with key destinations within DCTA's member cities - Denton, Lewisville, Highland Village and surrounding areas.The A-train Rail also links all five A-train stations from the Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) to the Hebron station in Lewisville. 
LEWISVILLE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFFD respond to overnight structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:51 a.m. on Thursday. Upon their arrival to the scene, located at 28 Vickie Drive, they saw a Rampage 30 foot fifth wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames. Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said that it took around […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

The Lawton, Fort Sill ‘Freedom Festival’ Returns in 2022!

The 2022 Lawton, Fort Sill 'Freedom Festival' has been announced! This year it will be a 2 day Independence Day bash at Elmer Thomas Park 501 N.W. Ferris Ave. on Friday, July 1st and Saturday, July 2nd (04-01-22 & 04-02-22). It's going to be an all-American, red, white, and blue, star-spangled good time guaranteed!
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise Building#The Apartments#Msu#The Big Blue Building
kswo.com

Texoma residents wake up to storm damage

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage Wednesday morning. Tillman county was hit especially hard, we spoke with the county’s Emergency Management Director. In Frederick he says one local restaurant had its windows blown out due to severe winds. He also told us a mobile home was thrown into the road just south of Hollister off U.S. 54 where at one point on Tuesday night the storm was tornado warned. The good news is however, that no one was hurt in the incident.
FREDERICK, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park resident wins big at casino

Devol, OK (KFDX/KJTL) – One Iowa Park resident is starting summer in style after hitting a huge slot machine jackpot at Comanche Red River Casino. The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing a 50 Lions Legend slot machine on Thursday, May 26th, when they hit the progressive jackpot. On a two-dollar bet, the […]
IOWA PARK, TX
chickashatoday.com

Child injured in accident west of Elgin

 A personal injury accident west of Elgin in Comanche County was reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday, May 27th at approximately 1:09 pm.  A 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Paula Ackley, 61 of Cyril, Oklahoma was eastbound on a private drive and a juvenile male was darting between vehicles and ran out in front of a parked vehicle directly into the path of the Explorer and was struck by the vehicle. The juvenile male, 2 years of age, residence in Bethany, Oklahoma was transported by Survival Flight to OU Children’s Hospital. Admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
ELGIN, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Iconic Eats: Mutti's German Restaurant

Iconic Eats is Ben Luschen's series focusing on famed Oklahoma foods he's trying for the first time. If you have a suggestion for his next blog, email him at ben.luschen@TravelOK.com. In Oklahoma, the line of classic hamburger joints and greasy spoon diners stretches out the door and around the block....
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
106.3 The Buzz

This Weekend is Free Fishing Day in Texas!

Want to go fishing and not have to get a license? Here is your opportunity. Every year the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announces their free fishing day. This takes place the first Saturday in June every month throughout the entire state of Texas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife hope this encourages folks to get out and enjoy the outdoors in our great state. Hopefully, you have a great time and decide to get a fishing license for future trips.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOCO

Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night's storms. The county's emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage. High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before...
FREDERICK, OK
newschannel6now.com

Strangers lift truck to free child

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The community stepped in to physically lift a truck off a ten-year-old boy, who was trapped under the vehicle following a wreck last week. We check in with Porter Hulme and his family, who may still need a few helping hands. Porter is in the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Maverick and Goose are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday with a mysterious box, which opened to reveal two of the sweetest kittens we’ve ever seen!. Diann explained that the sheer number of kittens currently at the shelter means that...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Iowa Park identified as missing man

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found behind an apartment complex in Iowa Park Tuesday morning has been identified. According to officials at the scene, the body was identified as missing 43-year-old Brandon Graham. Graham had been missing for nine days before his body was discovered by a person and their dog. Graham […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Z94

Will Lawton PD Have The Courage To Face An Active Shooter?

It's been just over a week since the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, TX happened and as details continue to emerge, the overall view keeps getting muddier. One of the most critical aspects of the event is the ever-changing narrative of the timeline and how the police response transpired. Initially,...
LAWTON, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy