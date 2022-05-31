ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seating Chart for 2022 SEC Spring Meetings Released

By Ben King
 4 days ago

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has one of the best seats in the house for the SEC Spring Meetings.

The Southeastern Conference Spring Meeting is back for the first time since 2019, and the annual conference between SEC officials and coaches is set to return with a bang.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and other decision-makers will have plenty to cover this year with the Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher feud and NIL policy both taking college football by storm.

Pat Smith, co-host of 3 Man Front and co-creator of The Paul Finebaum Show, posted a picture of the seating chart for the 2022 spring meeting on Twitter. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin later reacted to Smith's tweet about the seating arrangement.

In his first SEC spring meeting, Kiffin is sitting next to Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Kiffin will be sitting across from Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is surrounded by SEC officials including former Ole Miss head coach David Cutcliffe .

And just five seats to the left of Fisher is Alabama head coach Nick Saban. This will be the first time Saban and Fisher have been in a room together since their back-and-forth earlier this month about recruiting techniques. Sitting to Kiffin's left is the LSU Tigers' new head coach Brian Kelly. Kiffin trolled the SEC newcomer on Twitter back in January for the way he was dancing with a recruit on a visit with the Tigers.

Whatever happens during the 2022 spring meeting, Kiffin has arguably the best seat in the house to see how all of the business and drama unfolds.

