Presidential Election

New Mexico secretary of state launches web page confronting election falsehoods

By Algernon D'Ammassa, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
A week ahead of June 7 primary elections, New Mexico has joined several other states launching internet sites or web pages challenging falsehoods and confusion about election security, voting and how ballots are counted.

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced the launch of a "Rumor vs. Reality" page under her office's website Tuesday.

The page addresses several questions regarding electoral processes in a frequently-asked-questions format, addressing ballot confidentiality, security of voter data, post-election audits, and citizenship requirements among other questions.

It also takes aim at "2000 Mules," a film produced by author and right-wing media personality Dinesh D'Souza that postulates paid ballot stuffers swung the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden against then-president Donald Trump via 400,000 illegitimate votes. The theory has been debunked by election experts and independent fact-checkers.

The film has been endorsed by Rebecca Dow and Ethel Maharg, two of five Republican primary candidates seeking the nomination to challenge Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham in November. A third GOP candidate, Greg Zanetti, has also cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

"The movie uses flawed assumptions and faulty data to try to prove its point about the 2020 election," the SOS webpage states, linking to articles from Politifact and the Associated Press debunking several of the movie's claims.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is a Democrat who has been in office since 2016 and is seeking reelection in November.

Results of an ABC/Ipsos poll early this year, conducted ahead of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol, found that Americans' confidence in election integrity dropped during 2021, as the former president and political allies have continued to claim he was the rightful winner of the 2020 contest and the administration of elections has become a partisan battleground.

New Mexico was one of seven states where Republicans submitted alternate slates of electors for the 2020 presidential contest despite Biden winning by nearly 100,000 votes in the state. The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit, later dropped, over New Mexico's use of drop boxes to collect ballots, one of a series of measures taken to enhance public safety in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If the past two years are any indication, efforts will be made to question the legitimacy of this election and other elections in the future," Toulouse Oliver stated in a news release. "That’s why it is so important that voters get the facts and why we’ve launched this resource.”

The office said the page will be updated periodically as new issues or rumors gain in prevalence in New Mexico, and referred voters to their local county clerks' offices, which administer elections locally, for additional questions.

In format, the page is similar to a federal election security "rumor control" page maintained by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security agency and similar pages launched in the neighboring states of Arizona and Colorado.

Information on local county clerks' offices, polling locations, voter registration and obtaining absentee ballots is also available at http://NMVote.org.

Algernon D'Ammassa can be reached at 575-541-5451, adammassa@lcsun-news.com or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

Comments / 25

Johnny Quest
3d ago

Oh her again, when will these people be VOTED out of office. They’re killing New Mexico and Albuquerque is becoming another San Francisco and Seattle.

Reply
6
Not Happening
3d ago

Nothing false about a criminal governor who was appointed by a court because "ballots were found in a broom closet " !!!!!!!!

Reply
10
Retired Chief
3d ago

democrat opens mouth an only lies, falsehoods and untruth pour out. I wonder what this witch would say about. buying votes with a state check for gas rebates. Sorry person.

Reply
3
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
668K+
Views
