Wexford County, MI

Michigan State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Wexford County

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
UPDATE: 32 Road and 37 Road in Wexford County have re-opened to traffic.

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash at 32 Road and 37 Road in Wexford County.

Troopers say the road is partially closed, and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time, stay with 9&10 News as we work to bring you more information.

