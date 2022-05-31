Manatee County Sheriff's deputies identified a suspect in the Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide.

An autopsy revealed that Tery E. McAvoy's wife, 63, died from asphyxiation, while McAvoy, 74, died after cutting himself with a sharp object on Friday, according to a press release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the couple after a woman called and requested a wellness check on the home for her sister and brother-in-law. She hadn't heard from the couple for a week.

Although detectives do not have a clear motive, they believe the couple was experiencing domestic disputes. There was no evidence that anyone else was involved, MCSO said in the press release.

Due to Marsy's Law, family members of the victim requested that her name not be included in reports.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Deputies identify suspect in Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide