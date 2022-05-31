ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Deputies identify suspect in Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTCfG_0fw1Tfi200

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies identified a suspect in the Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide.

An autopsy revealed that Tery E. McAvoy's wife, 63, died from asphyxiation, while McAvoy, 74, died after cutting himself with a sharp object on Friday, according to a press release from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Other news: Deputies: Holiday shooting on Siesta Key sends 1 woman to hospital

Deputies found the couple after a woman called and requested a wellness check on the home for her sister and brother-in-law. She hadn't heard from the couple for a week.

Although detectives do not have a clear motive, they believe the couple was experiencing domestic disputes. There was no evidence that anyone else was involved, MCSO said in the press release.

Due to Marsy's Law, family members of the victim requested that her name not be included in reports.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Deputies identify suspect in Lakewood Ranch murder-suicide

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Bicyclist killed on South Tamiami Trail

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist is dead after colliding with a car in South Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Stickney Point Road and South Tamiami Trail.
SOUTH SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Ranch, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Siesta Key, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Manatee County Sheriff#Mcso#Sarasota Herald Tribune
maggrand.com

Missing Florida man last seen in a Tampa neighborhood found dead

TAMPA, Florida – More than a month after being reported missing, the body of 24-year-old John Larson has been located. Larson disappeared while on the way to meet friends in Ybor City. Tampa police found the missing father’s body late Wednesday – not far from where family members have...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County officials release name of suspect in murder/suicide

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County death investigation has been ruled a murder-suicide and the suspect has been identified, per sheriff’s officials. Two decomposing bodies were discovered inside a Lakewood Ranch home after a family member called and requested a welfare check. Deputies arrived at the Lake...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Stolen car torched in Spring Hill before deputy-involved shooting

Hernando County deputies did say they later found that stolen car, which investigators said was intentionally set on fire around 6:45 a.m. Investigators said the vehicle was found in the Dandelion Court area of Spring Hill. They are investigating the car fire as arson, according to deputies.
SPRING HILL, FL
mynews13.com

Authorities say 10-year-old Florida girl fatally shot woman

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 10-year-old Florida girl shot and killed a woman who had gotten in a fight with her mother, authorities said Monday. The girl and her mother were taken into custody Monday night following the fatal shooting of Lashun Rodgers, 41, outside an apartment complex, according to a news release from the Orlando Police Department.
ORLANDO, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy