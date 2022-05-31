ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

Funds available to fortify homes against the wind

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolusia County’s Community Assistance Division is accepting applications through the Wind Hazard Mitigation Program to assist eligible homeowners with home upgrades that improve wind resistance. The...

ormondbeachobserver.com

Apartments proposed for the former Regal Cinemas property

The property at 215 Williamson Blvd. once housed a movie theater. Now, there are plans in the works for a new apartment complex. The Ormond Beach Planning Board will review a Planned Business Development amendment request on Thursday, June 9, by local developer Paul Holub to allow the demolition of the existing 39,368 square foot movie theater building in order to construct a 312-unit apartment complex.
WESH

Know your evacuation zone and shelter options this hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The signs litter our coast: evacuation route. But do you know if you’re on the list that might need to go?. With so many new residents, and so long since a true threat, Central Florida is just plain out of practice. Thankfully though, there are people like Jim Judge, Emergency Manager for Volusia County, who makes sure everyone knows what to do and when.
palmcoastobserver.com

Struggling to afford health care or housing? If so, you're not alone.

How Flagler and Volusia agencies are trying to facilitate access to government resources. Flagler County and Volusia County agencies, including the AdventHealth and Halifax Health hospital systems, recently completed a survey to assess the community’s health needs, according to Flagler Cares CEO Carrie Baird. Results are still be analyzed and released at a future date, but Baird discussed the community’s challenges Friday, May 13, on WNZF’s “Free For All Friday,” alongside Florida Department of Health-Flagler Officer Robert Snyder, and DOH-Flagler Medical Director Steve Bickel.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

AdventHealth ‘tops out’ Palm Coast Parkway hospital

PALM COAST, Fla., May 24, 2022 — AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway has taken a significant step forward, as hospital and construction team members gathered to celebrate the building’s “topping out.”. Topping out is a construction tradition celebrating the installation of the final beam of a structure, signifying...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Realtor Laura Kutryb Gives Tour of $2.75 Million Home For Sale in Cocoa on N. Indian River Dr.

WATCH: Take a tour of this beautiful home on the Indian River Lagoon in Cocoa with Laura Kutryb , EXP Realty. Stay tuned as Space Coast Daily’s Karina Connor talks with Laura about the home and upcoming philanthropic opportunities here on the Space Coast. This beautiful new listing has 5 bedrooms and 6 baths with a cottage behind the house that also has a bedroom/loft and bathroom, private dock with boat lift and a 5 car garage with a lift.
COCOA, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cityofnsb.com

FDOT plans nighttime ramp closures at I-95 & S.R. 44 this week

As a community partner, The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) wants you to be aware of three upcoming nighttime ramp closures at the interchange of Interstate 95 (I-95) and State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County, for wrong way driving detection system testing on the ramps and minor striping work. This work is part of a larger safety and roadway improvement project at the S.R. 44 and I-95 interchange (Project: 442932-1). There will be a detour in place each night. Traffic will be directed by electronic message boards and other signage during the ramp closures. Please see below for the ramp closure information:
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

‘We will eliminate the threat:’ Seminole school board meeting reaffirms security in local schools

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – During a Seminole County school board meeting Tuesday evening, the board reaffirmed security procedures and guidelines in Seminole County schools. This reaffirmation followed public suggestions toward arming teachers and starting a Guardian Program, according to the school district. Capt. Tracey Fortenberry, a deputy with the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Seminole school board removes item proclaiming LGBTQ affirmation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – On the eve of June’s “Pride Month,” the Seminole County school board made a last-minute decision to cancel plans for a proclamation supporting LGBTQ employees and students. The proclamation would have rhetorically affirmed the board’s “commitment to a supportive school environment for...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

School Board agrees to health plan enhancements

The Flagler County School Board agreed to lower co-payments on its employee health insurance plans for the 2022 to 2023 school year. At a May 25 special meeting, the board also agreed to decrease deductibles for its HSA plan. The changes will not affect board or employee premiums, which will...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

