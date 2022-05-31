Funds available to fortify homes against the wind

As a community partner, The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) wants you to be aware of three upcoming nighttime ramp closures at the interchange of Interstate 95 (I-95) and State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach, Volusia County, for wrong way driving detection system testing on the ramps and minor striping work. This work is part of a larger safety and roadway improvement project at the S.R. 44 and I-95 interchange (Project: 442932-1). There will be a detour in place each night. Traffic will be directed by electronic message boards and other signage during the ramp closures. Please see below for the ramp closure information:

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO