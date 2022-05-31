Funds available to fortify homes against the wind

How Flagler and Volusia agencies are trying to facilitate access to government resources. Flagler County and Volusia County agencies, including the AdventHealth and Halifax Health hospital systems, recently completed a survey to assess the community’s health needs, according to Flagler Cares CEO Carrie Baird. Results are still be analyzed and released at a future date, but Baird discussed the community’s challenges Friday, May 13, on WNZF’s “Free For All Friday,” alongside Florida Department of Health-Flagler Officer Robert Snyder, and DOH-Flagler Medical Director Steve Bickel.
