ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens County, WA

9-year-old attacked by cougar while playing hide-and-seek at camp, WA officials say

By Helena Wegner
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

A 9-year-old girl was playing hide-and-seek at a camp in Washington when she was attacked by a cougar, wildlife officials said.

Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy was attacked by the animal on Saturday, May 28, near Fruitland in Stevens County, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release.

She was playing hide-and-seek in the woods near the camp with two other children, officials said.

When she jumped out to surprise the other children, the cougar attacked her.

Lily was taken to a hospital and put in the intensive care unit. As of Monday, May 30, she was listed in stable condition, officials said.

Her mother told officials that Lily was “very brave and tough.”

The male cougar was killed and tested negative for rabies, officials said.

“We are extremely thankful for this little girl’s resiliency and we’re impressed with her spunk, in the face of this unfortunate encounter,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Capt. Mike Sprecher said in the release.

Cougar attacks in Washington aren’t common, officials said.

There have only been two recorded fatal cougar attacks in the state. In the past 100 years, there have been 19 incidents where someone was injured by a cougar, officials said.

“Wild animals don’t care to be around humans any more than we want to have close encounters with them,” Sprecher said.

What to do during a cougar encounter

If someone encounters a cougar, wildlife officials warn people not to turn their backs and run away. It could lead the animal to chase.

Officials said the best thing is to make eye contact with the animal and back away slowly.

Then stand on a rock or make yourself large by putting your hands over your head if the animal begins to approach you.

Then yell, throw rocks or anything else to be assertive with the animal.

During a cougar attack, fight back and don’t play dead, officials said.

Bear charges through window and attacks couple inside their home, Wisconsin cops say

Kennewick man goes outside to get dog. Sees cougar running across his pool cover

Couple lived with 49 rabbits, 24 dogs and 7 cats in North Carolina home, deputies say

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

‘Tough’ and ‘brave’ 9-year-old girl is recovering after fighting off a cougar attack

A 9-year-old girl who fought off a mountain lion attack is out of intensive care and recovering in a Washington hospital. “We are extremely thankful for this little girl’s resiliency and we’re impressed with her spunk, in the face of this unfortunate encounter,” said Capt. Mike Sprecher of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. “It happened fast and we are thankful that the adults at the camp responded so quickly.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, WA
Stevens County, WA
Accidents
Stevens County, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
County
Stevens County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Cougar, WA
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hide And Seek#A Camp#Accident#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Whiskey Riff

A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park

When you attend Yellowstone National Park, you’re all but guaranteed to see a number of breathtaking views, and witness some of the incredible wildlife roaming throughout the park. However, when you see the wildlife, keep in mind that it may not always be pleasant, as these Yellowstone tourists ran into a heartbreaking example of “survival of the fittest” this past Sunday. According to For The Win, a group of Yellowstone visitors witnessed a young male grizzly bear get viciously attacked by […] The post A Young Grizzly Bear Was Viciously Attacked By A Male Grizzly Courting His Mother At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
CBS News

Remains of California woman missing since December found near forest lake

The skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered near Lake Shaver in California's Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Samantha Tomlinson, of Fresno, was reported missing on December 3, 2021, after she did not return from a shopping trip, CBS Sacramento reported. Crews began searching for...
FRESNO, CA
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose

Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s a handful of animals you don’t want to be in an open field with, and a big bull moose is one of them. And if you get to close, unlike most other […] The post Colorado Man Ducks Behind A Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Charging Bull Moose first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Two Idaho Scumbags Jailed And Banned From Hunting After Illegally Killing Grizzly Bear

Back on April 9th of 2021, Fish and Game officers came across a dead grizzly bear in Little Warm River, in Fremont County, Idaho. Investigators discovered several bullets in the grizzly’s body, sparking further investigation into a possible illegal killing. A dead cub was also found in the bear’s den, which likely passed away due to the mother being unable to come back and take care of it, according to FOX News.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
Whiskey Riff

Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park

It is really non-stop. Time after time, just incredibly stupid bison charge videos. It’s really surprisingly few people who actually get hurt in the videos, however when they do, it’s never good. So once again for the people in the back, these are not cows, they’re not friendly, and they will run you over without a second thought. The video starts with an entire family walking directly towards a bison that is standing next to a boardwalk. Although there are […] The post Kid Runs For His Life When Bison Charges Whole Family In Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
1K+
Followers
286
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy