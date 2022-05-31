New ‘Bombs Away’ water slides now open at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If stepping into a pod and waiting for the floor to drop out from beneath you sounds like a good time, then let the good times roll!

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe , the water park located in Greensboro, is open for its 2022 season and has now debuted its brand new slides: “ Bombs Away. ”

While the park opened for weekends starting on May 21, the park will be open seven days a week starting on June 4.

On June 4 and 5, the park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting on June 6, the park will be open every day at 10 a.m. closing at 6 p.m. on weekdays and Sundays and closing at 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Bombs Away opened on May 28 after the pandemic forced the park to delay the slides’ initial debut. These slides are the water park’s first new attractions since Riptide Race in 2015.

Bombs Away slides (Courtesy of Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe)

When riders step into Bombs Away’s enclosed capsules, the floor sudden drops out, sending riders plunging down one of two slides: a six-story 70-degree drop where riders will hit speeds of up to 26 feet per second, or a twisty 266-foot-long closed tube.

“We know our guests have been waiting to blast off in Bombs Away for a while, and this dual-drop thriller

will be worth the wait,” says General Manager Adam Good. “These drops are over the top, and we are so excited for sliders to blast off on Bombs Away all summer long.”

Tickets

If you’re planning a visit to Wet’n Wild, be aware that you can buy tickets at the door, but it’s notably cheaper if you get them online. Same goes for season passes.

Single-day admission starts at $34.99 online or $54.99 at the door. Season passes start at $64.99 online or $74.99 at the door. Admission is free for children ages 2 and under.

Visit the Emerald Pointe website for ticketing details .

