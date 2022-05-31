ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say Springfield man set home on fire with Molotov cocktails

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Fla., ( WMBB ) — A Springfield man was arrested after he allegedly tried to burn a home down.

The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 100 block of Springfield Avenue. Barry Hancock, 32, told a woman, “I’m going to burn this bitch down,” and then made a molotov cocktail, police wrote.

Hancock then threw it at the woman, Springfield Police wrote in an arrest affidavit. It struck a wooden front porch at the home and started a fire, which the woman quickly put out.

Police said Hancock then went into the home, lit another molotov cocktail in the home, and threw it on his bed, starting another fire.

The woman also put out this fire.

Hancock was stopped at an intersection near the house and told officers, “my room is on fire you need to go there,” according to his arrest affidavit.

Hancock was arrested and charged with arson, throwing a destructive device, and two counts of making a destructive device.

Officers said they determined Barry Hancock, 32, had thrown a "molotov cocktail" at another resident of the home and another one in his own room.
